Lisbon goes back in time with classic car show

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The downtown area of Lisbon was transported back in time Saturday night with a classic car show.

From old muscle by Chevy and Ford, to classic trucks, there were lots of old cars in mint condition.

There were around 70 cars for people to admire.

The car show ran from 5-8 p.m. and was put on by the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce.

