She was just passing through; but Ashland had other plans. In my mid-40s, I almost married a farmer-professor from Vermont. In preparation for my new life, I bought a pair of rubberized boots, a new L.L. Bean parka, and tried to get interested in tapping trees for maple syrup. But I couldn’t keep my eyes on the spigot—which eventually wound up being true of the relationship as well. I broke off the engagement and moved, instead, to Ashland.

ASHLAND, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO