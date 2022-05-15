ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel 60% contained after destroying at least 20 homes

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JlLs_0feW3bQ900

A 200-acre fire that devastated an upscale hilltop neighborhood in Laguna Niguel was 60% contained Saturday as authorities reduced the mandatory evacuation zone from 900 homes to 71 homes.

The Coastal Fire destroyed 20 homes and damaged 11 others since breaking out Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Agency. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The agency said 456 firefighters were on the scene, with personnel using the heat-seeking capabilities of drones to seek out hot spots within the fire's perimeter.

Four streets in the impacted area remained under mandatory evacuation until further progress can be made, according to Laguna Niguel city officials. Those streets are Coronado Pointe, Vista Court, Via La Rosas and Vista Montemar (residences at 71, 72, 74, 76, 78, 80).

The fire broke out at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, embarking on a relentless wind- and terrain-driven march.

OCFA Captain Thanh Nguyen said Saturday that the two injured firefighters were treated and released.

"The emphasis today is to continue to seek out hot spots and mitigate any hazards to continue to open up areas," Nguyen said.

RELATED | Officials lift most evacuation orders in Laguna Niguel after 200-acre brush fire destroys 20 homes

According to an update issued by the city, a total of 131 homes are now in the mandatory evacuation zone compared to the 900 that were reported earlier.

There was no immediate timeline on when the rest of the evacuations might be lifted. An evacuation center was established at the Laguna Niguel Community Center at 28751 Crown Valley Parkway.

For the complete evacuation map, click here .

Saturday's forecast called for a high of 82 degrees in Laguna Niguel, with winds of 8 mph.

But while firefighting efforts progressed, the damage was already done. Streets once lined with multimillion-dollar homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean were reduced to war-like scenes of rubble, evidencing a firefight that saw flames skipping from rooftop to rooftop as winds carried embers into the heart of the neighborhood.

The fire began as a 50-foot-by-50-foot spot fire. Within 45 minutes, it covered about three acres, then quickly grew to 30 acres, then 150, then 200 by Wednesday evening.

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.

The flames crested a hilltop and advanced into an exclusive neighborhood, swallowing homes along La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail. The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water-dropping helicopters were also employed in the firefight.

OCFA Capt. Shane Sherwood said the relentless march of the blaze was caused by a combination of dry brush, fierce winds and the uphill terrain.

"When all three of those components come together, there is very little that the firefighting efforts can do," he said. "The biggest thing that we want to do is get the folks out of the way. That's where the evacuations come into place. And so that's unfortunately what we had...It was really those fuels being as dry as they were, the strong winds and the alignment on the topography is what created the devastation."

"We are very fortunate it is not more homes and we have no loss of life, which is fantastic and in our minds is success."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, although Southern California Edison sent a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission reporting "circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time" of the fire, but it was uncertain if it contributed to the start of the fire.

"We submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission. SCE is required to submit an ESIR to the CPUC on certain types of incidents," SCE spokesman David Song said. "Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire...The submission of this report to the CPUC is intended to put them on notice of an incident so that it can conduct its own investigation."

RELATED | Couple reunited with priceless wedding photo rescued by firefighters battling Laguna Niguel wildfire

Residents of a Laguna Niguel community evacuated during the Coastal Fire got a firsthand look at the destruction left behind, as one man gets reunited with a priceless photo saved from the flames.

SCE had personnel and investigators on the scene Thursday.

California secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure the availability of resources to battle the fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The grant is provided through funds from the federal disaster relief fund and enables local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Orange County also approved an emergency proclamation Thursday aimed at ensuring all available resources are available to fight the blaze.

"This emergency proclamation allows the county to fully deploy all available resources, actions, and measures deemed necessary to ensure the safety and welfare of Orange County residents and property," according to a statement from the county. "Assistance from other local agencies in the Southern California area is supplementing local resources."

A hotline number for residents was established at (714) 628-7085. An animal services information number is (949) 470-3045, ext. 0.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 3

Related
localocnews.com

Extended closures on southbound I-5 off-ramp and loop on-ramp at Alicia Parkway May 20 – 23, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to have the following extended closures: Southbound I-5 freeway off-ramp at Alicia Parkway; El Toro Road straight on-ramp to southbound I-5; the auxiliary lane (#5 lane); and the westbound Alicia Parkway loop on-ramp to southbound I-5. The closures will start Friday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 23.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/17/22

In Riverside County, there were 612 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 9, hospitalizations have increased by 82% with 64. ICU cases decreased by four, with four current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
bdmag.com

Designed with Families in Mind

Designed for the ultimate California indoor/outdoor living experience. The Oaks at Portola Hills is a vibrant new home community from Baldwin & Sons in Lake Forest, California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, family owned builder and developer Baldwin & Sons has built more than 20,000 homes. With communities spanning Los Angeles to San Diego, the company’s mission is grounded in the creation of thriving neighborhoods for families.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Fire Burning#Fire Suppression#The Coastal Fire#Vista Court#Coastal Treatment Plant#Ocfa
kcrw.com

After salty debate, plans for OC desalination plant are wiped out

After a nearly 10-hour hearing, the California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected plans for a Poseidon Water desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Hundreds of people showed up to the hearing. Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant. “Some of the critiques [are] that there’s never been a buyer identified for the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Report: No COVID deaths

Three of four metrics tracking the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed declines in the latest report, including a finding of no new deaths. According to the county health care agency, confirmed new cases in today’s report were at 2,077. Over the four-day reporting period, that averages to 519 a day, down from Friday’s report of an average of 578.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

AAA Tow Truck Overturns In Freeway Crash | Anaheim

05.17.2022 | 1:16 AM | ANAHEIM – California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to an overturned full-size Heavy Duty Flat bead Triple A Tow Truck. The truck hit the safety barrier, rolled & broke off the rear axle. The tow truck driver was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. CHP issued a Sig Alert for at least 1.5 hours. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
KCET

Rare Photos from the Los Angeles County Fair's 100 Years

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Airport now has flights to Orange County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Airport sent its first direct flight to Orange County, California. Allegiant Airlines will provide the service daily. The airport director says this is all a part of helping to gain more direct flights to various airports. Just last year,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy