ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Around 1,500 people gathered around the Wisconsin State Capitol for a pro-choice rally on Saturday. The Madison Police Department and other...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s kind of every man for himself’: Madison police looking to halt dangerous driving on city roads

MADISON, Wis. — As the number of motorists killed in crashes on Wisconsin roads and nationwide continues to trend upward, the Madison Police Department is doubling down on efforts to stop dangerous driving in the city. Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021, the highest in 16 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 2021 fatality...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Prosecutors file charges against 3 people connected to mass shootings

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against at least three Milwaukee men in connection with Friday's Water Street shootings. They were all shooting victims. Otis Green, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, police arrested him after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson child stabbed in targeted incident: police

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson police were called to the area of Wisconsin Drive near Riverfront Park around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a male juvenile being stabbed. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition. This case is considered an...
JEFFERSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit triple-digit speeds and was seen racing around vehicles along the Beltline on Monday, the Madison Police Department tweeted Monday, along with a word of warning for other, similarly inclined drivers. In a tweet on Tuesday, MPD shared an image of a radar gun...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police: Medical events caused deaths of Mayville couple found in backyard

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayville Police Department has determined the deaths of a husband and wife whose bodies were discovered Sunday were caused by apparent medical events. According to its report, the couple’s bodies were found in their backyard, in the 500 block of River Drive, on Sunday. The...
MAYVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner identifies Blue Mounds shooting victim, authorities to speak Wednesday

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who police said was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday. Marshall Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb, was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death...
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate overnight death in Dane County

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriffs are investigating a death in the village of Blue Mounds. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult male with a reported gunshot injury. Police say there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wisconsin State Capitol
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in Sunday Morning Homicide in Racine; More Local News

The husband of a Racine businesswoman who recently raised money for a homicide victim was gunned down early Sunday morning near the bar he owned with his wife. 42-year-old Terrance Blair and his wife, Yogi Edwards, recently opened Mr. Kool's Sports Bar in the uptown area. According to a Facebook video Edwards recorded shortly after the shooting, Edwards and Blair were in the process of trying to diffuse tension in a parking lot near the bar shortly after closing. With blood still smeared on her face, Edwards somberly and slowly described what had happened, saying she initially believes the shots she heard were fireworks but then she saw blood on her husband as he collapsed in the lot. A 28-year-old woman who also was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Racine Police said a suspect has been arrested. Just days ago, Edwards led a campaign to raise money for the children of homicide victim Bittany Booker. In addition to Mr. Cools, Edwards and Blair also operated Yogi's Pud'n and Golden Chicken Fried Food. In a Facebook post, Alder Jonathan Tate, who serves as president of the Racine City Council, called on the City of Racine and Racine County's public safety and human services agencies to develop a plan to implement "preventative and responsive interventions" to the recent rise in gun violence. Last week Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, without providing specifics, said law enforcement agencies within the county were in the process of developing a plan that would be released in the coming weeks. In his statement, Tate said the ongoing violence can neither be accepted or normalized.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

First charges filed in connection to weekend violence in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first charges have been filed in connection to the weekend violence that left 21 people injured in downtown Milwaukee. Twenty-eight-year-old Otis Green and 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon are accused of felony firearm possession. Green was found with a gun near Water and Juneau. He was injured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac child hit by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two crashes involving children took place in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday evening. According to a release, around 7:15 p.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department alongside Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Forest Avenue and Warner Street for a 6-year-old being hit by a vehicle.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Cash and cigarettes stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a burglary of a gas station on the north side of Madison. According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Commercial Ave. around 1:35 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find the Citgo gas station ransacked, with...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbus man allegedly tried to bite officers during arrest for eighth OWI

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Columbus police arrested a man for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police said the 49-year-old was driving 25 miles per hour above the speed limit when officers stopped him. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech. Officers reportedly saw a glass bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat. The man allegedly refused a blood draw...
COLUMBUS, WI
x1071.com

Nine Fire Departments Respond To Fire in Edmund

Iowa County authorities received a report of a structure fire on Hancock Street in Edmund Monday just after 3pm. It was reported that flames were showing in the attic. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Dodgeville EMS were paged to the scene. Other local agencies that responded include fire departments from Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Linden, Livingston, Rewey, Highland, Avoca and Fennimore along with EMS services from Highland and Rewey. Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted on the scene. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
EDMUND, WI
nbc15.com

One person killed in Rock County head-on crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died late Monday afternoon, and another driver suffered serious injuries, after two full-size trucks collided head-on along a Rock Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado, whose name was not released, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy