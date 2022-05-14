Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

The husband of a Racine businesswoman who recently raised money for a homicide victim was gunned down early Sunday morning near the bar he owned with his wife. 42-year-old Terrance Blair and his wife, Yogi Edwards, recently opened Mr. Kool's Sports Bar in the uptown area. According to a Facebook video Edwards recorded shortly after the shooting, Edwards and Blair were in the process of trying to diffuse tension in a parking lot near the bar shortly after closing. With blood still smeared on her face, Edwards somberly and slowly described what had happened, saying she initially believes the shots she heard were fireworks but then she saw blood on her husband as he collapsed in the lot. A 28-year-old woman who also was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Racine Police said a suspect has been arrested. Just days ago, Edwards led a campaign to raise money for the children of homicide victim Bittany Booker. In addition to Mr. Cools, Edwards and Blair also operated Yogi's Pud'n and Golden Chicken Fried Food. In a Facebook post, Alder Jonathan Tate, who serves as president of the Racine City Council, called on the City of Racine and Racine County's public safety and human services agencies to develop a plan to implement "preventative and responsive interventions" to the recent rise in gun violence. Last week Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, without providing specifics, said law enforcement agencies within the county were in the process of developing a plan that would be released in the coming weeks. In his statement, Tate said the ongoing violence can neither be accepted or normalized.

