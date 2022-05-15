ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Body found at U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County

By Erika Stanish
 4 days ago

Man charged with homicide after body found 01:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found at a U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said a woman's body was found at the facility on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kelly Steele, and 42-year-old Alfred Steele has been charged with criminal homicide and robbery inflicting serious bodily injury. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

"This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele's family and friends and Westmoreland County at large," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release.

Alfred is in the Westmoreland County Jail after being arraigned on Saturday night.

When officers walked him out of the police station, KDKA-TV was there. He kept his head down and had no comment. Alfred's bail was denied by the judge.

According to online paperwork, Alfred was arrested several times in the past, including one month ago. In that case, he faces felony charges for possession of drugs and intent to deliver, along with disorderly conduct.

He was also arrested again in January in Armstrong County for simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Comments / 2

Godandcountry
4d ago

Once again why was in out on bail the first time. This women would be alive. Only if our Justice System was not a joke throw him away

Reply
3
CBS Pittsburgh

