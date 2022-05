Walt Disney World has announced their full list of seasonal treats and dishes available at the resort this summer. At Magic Kingdom Park, Tony’s Town Square Restaurant will be serving up some new dishes for you to enjoy. Start off your bella notte with one of the new appetizers – Tony’s Garlic Bread or the Toy Box Tomato Salad. After tasting these items, there are some new entrées to try, including the Oven-roasted Shrimp Scampi, Butcher’s Steak, Orecchiette with Spicy Italian Sausage, and Penne with Chicken al Forno. And what better way to finish than with a dessert, like the new Tiramisù Cannoli, Italian Strawberry Shortcake, Tony’s Spumoni Tart, or the Mandarincello Custard.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO