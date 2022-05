In Buffalo, N.Y., today, a community continues to mourn. It's been three days since an 18-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist is alleged to have shot and killed 10 Black people at a grocery store and injured three other people - a racist attack that's left the nation reeling. President Biden and the first lady arrived in Buffalo today to console families of the victims.

