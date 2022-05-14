ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

H.S. Baseball: Wyoming Area rallies past Pittston Area in seventh inning

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dz6S0_0feVmlbu00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pittston Area took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh only for rival Wyoming Area to rally with two in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 victory Saturday in a Wyoming Valley Conference non-divisional baseball game.

Nate Novakowski finished with a double and two RBI for Wyoming Area. Jack Mathis was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Hunter Lawall had a double and two singles. Evan Melberger had a double, single and an RBI. John Morgan was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

JJ Hood pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

Jeremy Cawley was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Pittston Area. Tory Davis was 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Hazleton Area 16, Easton 3

Brett Antolick had four RBI and Kyle Peters knocked in three as Hazleton Area jumped out early and ended the game after five innings.

Anotlick had a triple and double. Grant Russo tripled and scored three runs. Jatnk Diaz was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Josh Halcisak threw three innings of no-hit ball with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

MMI Prep 6, CMVT 0

MMI Prep managed just four hits, but was still able to defeat host Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Andrew Burns and Josh Witner each had a double for MMI. David Castro and Mike Kranyak each had a single.

Castro pitched a complete game, striking out five and surrendering six hits.

Valley View 5, Holy Redeemer 1

Valley View’s Ian Reese limited Holy Redeemer to two hits and Tim St. Ledger drove in two runs for the Cougars. The game was ended after five innings.

Luke Kopec singled in Colin Whitman in the first inning for Redeemer’s lone run. Cole Whitman had the other hit for the Royals.

Nanticoke Area 7, Northwest 3

Nick Matson struck out eight over four innings and also doubled and had two RBI as Nanticoke Area defeated Northwest.

Hayden Reakes also doubled and had two RBI for the Trojans. Ayden Everett had a double and single. Justin Spencer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Dallas 11, Old Forge 0

Chris Killian homered and had four RBI and Gary Weaver threw a two-hit shutout as Dallas defeated Old Forge in six innings.

Bryan Osipower tripled, doubled and knocked in two for Dallas. Zach Paczewski, Gavin Adamski, Joe Peters and Jared Adamski all had doubles. Gavin Adamski also had two RBI.

Weaver finished with nine strikeouts.

Whitehall 5, Wyo. Valley West 3

The Spartans stranded 12 runners in their non-conference loss to visiting Whitehall.

Max Lupohovsky, Luke Buss, Nick Bayo and Anthony Bayo all had doubles for Wyoming Valley West. Buss and Anthony Bayo had an RBI apiece. The Spartans led 4-1 entering the fifth inning.

Wyoming Area 5, Pittston Area 4

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`3`3`2`1

DeLucca cf`3`1`1`0

Davis rf`3`0`3`2

Giardina 2b`4`0`0`0

Menendez 1b`4`0`1`0

Cerasaro p-3b`3`0`0`0

Innamorati lf`3`0`0`0

Connors c`3`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`7`3

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`0`4`1

Melberger cf`4`0`2`1

Kelleher c`4`0`0`0

Hood 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Lawall p-1b`4`0`3`0

Morgan rf`4`1`2`1

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`2

Colarusso`2`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`2`1`0`0

Dominick cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`30`5`13`5

Pittston Area`210`000`1 — 4

Wyoming Area`011`100`2 — 5

2B — Melberger, Novakowski, Lawall. HR — Cawley.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cerasaro`3.2`8`3`3`1`3

Cencetti L`2.2`5`2`2`0`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lawall`5`5`3`3`1`7

Hood W`2`2`1`1`0`1

Hazleton Area 16, Easton 3 (5 inn.)

Haz. Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`4`3`2`1

Antolick 2b`3`3`2`4

Molinaro ss`3`1`1`2

Diaz 1b`2`2`2`2

L.Russo cf`4`1`2`1

Peters 3b`2`2`1`3

Lazar lf`3`1`1`1

Ledger dh`4`2`2`0

Aponick rf`4`1`2`1

Totals`29`16`15`15

Easton`AB`R`H`BI

Ramirez ss`2`0`0`0

Reed cf`1`0`0`0

Perry`1`1`1`0

Reccek rf-p`0`0`0`0

de la Rosa rf`2`0`1`0

Heitzman 1b`1`0`0`0

Austin 1b`1`0`0`0

Brooking dh`2`0`1`3

Ricicki p`1`0`0`0

Thomas`2`0`0`0

Morgia 2b`2`0`0`0

Transue lf`2`0`0`0

Larkin 3b`1`1`0`0

Fulmer cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`18`3`3`3

Hazleton Area`337`03 — 16

Easton`001`02 — 3

2B — Diaz, Peters, Antolick, L.Russo, Brooking. 3B — Antoilick, G.Russo.

Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Halcisak W`3`0`1`1`6`7

Brito`2`3`2`2`o`2

Easton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ricicki L`1.1`5`6`3`1`1

Haffner`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Taynton`0.0`3`5`5`2`0

Holmes`1.0`2`2`2`1`1

Reccek`2.0`4`3`3`0`1

MMI Prep 6, CMVT 0

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Castro p`3`2`1`0

Valkusky 1b`3`1`0`1

Burns ss`3`1`1`2

Yenchko cf`3`0`0`1

Magula lf`2`1`0`0

McDermott`3`0`0`0

Williams 3b`2`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`0`1`1

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Pantages cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`6`4`5

CMVT`AB`R`H`BI

Tomlinson c`3`0`1`0

Cram lf`2`0`2`0

Bond rf`3`0`0`0

Koser ss`2`0`0`0

Miller 1b`2`0`0`0

Krumenaker`1`0`1`0

Yohe 3b`3`0`0`0

Snyder cf`3`0`0`0

Kocher 2b`3`0`1`0

Haught p`2`0`1`0

Reifendifer`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`6`0

MMI Prep`013`000`2 — 6

Col-Mont. Vo-Tech`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Burns, Witner, Cram.

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castro W`7`6`0`0`1`5

CMVT`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Haught L`7`4`6`4`3`5

Valley View 5, Holy Redeemer 1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman ss`2`1`0`0

C.Maciejczyk c`2`0`0`0

Austra lf`2`0`0`0

Kopec 3b-p`2`0`1`1

Coyne p`0`0`0`0

Gryboski 2b`1`0`0`0

Magda dh`2`0`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 1b`2`0`0`0

Dunleavy cf`2`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`17`1`2`1

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

McConnell 3b`3`0`1`1

Scoblick`0`0`0`0

Rissinger c`3`0`1`0

Ledger cf`2`0`1`2

Cole rf`2`1`1`0

Ruby dh`1`1`0`0

Evans 1b`1`1`0`0

Davis 1b`1`0`0`0

McConnell ss`2`1`1`1

Turlip 2b`2`0`0`0

Reese p`2`1`0`1

Barone cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`5`5`5

Holy Redeemer`100`00 — 1

Valley View`041`00 — 5

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Zekus L`2`4`5`5`3`0

Kopec`1`1`0`0`1`1

Coyne`2`0`0`0`2`2

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reese W`5`2`1`1`1`5

Nanticoke Area 7, Northwest 3

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Tasco cf`4`1`1`0

Sorber p-2b`3`0`1`1

Piestrak ss-p`3`0`0`0

Cavuto 1b`3`0`1`2

Biller c`4`0`0`0

Bonczewski 2b`3`0`0`0

Evanitus 3b`1`0`0`0

Lepore dh`3`1`1`0

Kopco lf`2`1`1`0

Parnell cr`0`0`0`0

Dietz cr`0`0`0`0

Garcia cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`5`3

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Matson p-cf`4`0`1`2

Brown rf`4`0`0`0

Egenski c`3`1`1`0

Everett dh`3`0`2`0

Wozniak ss-p`3`1`2`1

Spencer 1b`3`2`2`0

Casey 3b`3`1`0`0

Reakes 2b-ss`3`1`3`2

Keegan cf-lf`3`0`0`0

Harter cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`7`11`5

Northwest`000`030`0 — 3

Nanticoke`020`230`x — 7

2B — Kopco, Everett, Matson, Reakes.

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sorber L`5`10`7`7`0`3

Piestrak`1`1`0`0`0`0

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Matson W`4`2`3`3`4`8

Wozniak S`3`3`0`0`2`3

Dallas 11, Old Forge 0 (6 inn.)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`3`2`2`1

Shaver 2b`1`0`0`0

Timinski cf`3`1`1`0

G.Adamski c`3`3`2`2

Killian 1b`4`1`2`4

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Osipower dh`4`1`2`2

Peters rf`4`1`2`1

J.Adamski 3b`3`1`2`1

Paczewski ss`4`1`1`1

Geskey lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`31`11`14`11

Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI

Killino 2b`2`0`0`0

Spindler c`2`0`0`0

Cali ph`1`0`0`0

Granko 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Samony p`1`0`0`0

Tallo p-1b`3`0`0`0

DiMattia ss`2`0`0`0

Fumanti 3b`2`0`1`0

Bartnikowski rf`1`0`0`0

Colarusso ph`1`0`1`0

Palma lf`1`0`0`0

Karwaski lf`1`0`0`0

Krenitsky cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`2`0

Dallas`240`302 — 11

Old Forge`000`000 — 0

2B — Paczewski, G.Adamski, Osipower, Peters, J.Adamski, DiMattia. 3B — Osipower. HR — Killian.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver W`6`2`0`0`3`9

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tallo L`2`8`6`6`0`2

Granko`2`2`3`3`2`2

Samony`2`4`2`2`2`0

Whitehall 5, Wyo. Valley West 3

Whitehall`AB`R`H`BI

Carfara ss`3`2`2`0

Bayshore cf`2`0`0`0

Guzzy p`2`1`1`1

Kotsch 3b`3`0`1`2

Bernhard dh`3`0`0`1

Lindenmuth 1b`0`0`0`0

Kovalchick lf`4`0`0`0

Radar 2b`4`1`1`1

Mastropel rf`3`0`0`0

Kourey c` 2`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`5`5

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Lupohovsky ss`4`1`2`0

Sgarlat p`4`0`0`0

Buss 1b`3`0`1`1

Gill c`4`0`1`0

N.Bayo 3b`4`1`1`0

Gorham 2b`3`1`1`0

A.Bayo cf`3`0`1`1

DelRosa rf`3`0`2`0

Stitzer lf`2`0`0`0

Mattello p`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`8`2

Whitehall`001`031`0 – 5

Wyo. Val. West`011`200`0 – 3

2B – Radar, Lupohovsky, Buss, N.Bayo, A.Bayo.

Whitehall`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guzzy W`7`8`3`2`2`6

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat L`5.0`5`5`5`3`4

Mattello`1.1`0`0`0`0`1

Stitzer`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Records fall on first day of District 2 track and field championships

SCRANTON — Like any self-respecting member of Gen Z, Matthew Cusatis took to Google to do a background search on who stood in his way. Sidelined for months to injury, it was all that the Hazleton Area junior could do until he could get back onto the track. Cusatis’ search showed the record belonged to a former Penn State and NFL standout, making the prospect of taking down the mark more zealous.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Dallas, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Pittston, PA
Times Leader

Girls Lacrosse: Crestwood tops Pittston Area

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Top-seeded Crestwood defeated Pittston Area 20-8 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinals. Isabell Caporuscio led the Comets with 8 goals and four assits, while Julia Glowacki chipped in four goals and 2 assists.
PITTSTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill League Softball and Baseball Playoff Results

The Championships are set for the Schuylkill League High School Baseball and Softball Championships. Blue Mountain will face Tri-Valley at Blue Mountain on Wednesday night at 6:00pm for the Schuylkill League Softball Championship. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Baseball. Blue Mountain - 11 Tri-Valley - 1 Pine Grove - 1 Panther Valley - 0.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCTA, Lions partner to install new bus stop benches

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA partnered with the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club to install benches outside two senior living centers in the city. The two organizations installed benches last week in front of B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street and Valley View Terrace on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittston Area#Hazleton Area#Mmi
chainstoreage.com

Topgolf to open venues in Philadelphia and King of Prussia

In the last two months, Topgolf opened two new venues (one with a 10-hole golf course) in California. Now it’s about to do the same in Pennsylvania. On the site of the old Nabisco plant, off U.S. Route 1 near the Philadelphia Mills mall, Topgolf will be building its 77th global location, a standard three-level, open-air facility with 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Doc had oil filter come apart in grudge race in Pennsylvania

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star James “Doc” Love had issues during his grudge race on Friday. This happened during the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. This caused a delay in the action. It was one of several delays on...
MOHNTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOLF

Sen. Casey visits former mineland in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Senator Bob Casey toured the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Shamokin, to highlight how abandoned mine reclamation projects can benefit local economies and communities. The AOAA sits on more than 6,500 acres of former mineland.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Newly-minted doctors in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's one of many graduation ceremonies around the country, but for this class of 2022. As of right now, you can call them Dr. Habiyaremye and Dr. Joglekar. Altogether 114 students graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, getting their degrees at the pavilion at Montage Montage in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 43

Carrie DelRosso wins Republican nomination for Lt. Governor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania state representative Carrie DelRosso (R-Allegheny, Westmoreland) won the Pennsylvania Republican Primary race for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, defeating eight other candidates. She, along with Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano, will now face off against Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro, who secured the Democratic nominations for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport, PA - Estate Sale Awesome 90 Year Accumulation

The following estate sale is at 678 Heller Ave in Williamsport. This location is just one block east of Rose Street and between the streets of Aubrey Pl and Aubrey Ct. You may want to park out on Rose as there is only parking for one car at each of the 6 homes on this block. We must also let you know that Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court are very narrow roads and parking on those streets will constrict the flow of traffic to the various streets back on these two streets. Please do not park on Aubrey Place and Aubrey Court or try to park at the home of the sale. More than likely you will be trapped if you do. We cannot provide traffic control and can only suggest you should walk the one block back to Heller Avenue to tour the sale home. This sale will be held May 19-20 from 9am-4pm daily. If we are open on Saturday it will be for cleanup only. We may choose to open early because of lines. We can only let about 20 people in the home at any one time, so we will be limiting access to 20 initially and then allowing one to enter when someone leaves. Sorry, but the home is packed with 90 years of items and space is limited!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Soppressata contest held in Lackawanna County

CHILDS, Pa. — It was a tough competition in Lackawanna County. The Meredith Hose Company held their Soppressata Contest for the 26th time. Twenty-five people submitted their cured meats for judging by Mindi Ramsey and the Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew. More than 100 other people joined them to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy