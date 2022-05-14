H.S. Baseball: Wyoming Area rallies past Pittston Area in seventh inning

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pittston Area took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh only for rival Wyoming Area to rally with two in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 victory Saturday in a Wyoming Valley Conference non-divisional baseball game.

Nate Novakowski finished with a double and two RBI for Wyoming Area. Jack Mathis was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Hunter Lawall had a double and two singles. Evan Melberger had a double, single and an RBI. John Morgan was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

JJ Hood pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

Jeremy Cawley was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Pittston Area. Tory Davis was 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Hazleton Area 16, Easton 3

Brett Antolick had four RBI and Kyle Peters knocked in three as Hazleton Area jumped out early and ended the game after five innings.

Anotlick had a triple and double. Grant Russo tripled and scored three runs. Jatnk Diaz was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Josh Halcisak threw three innings of no-hit ball with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

MMI Prep 6, CMVT 0

MMI Prep managed just four hits, but was still able to defeat host Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Andrew Burns and Josh Witner each had a double for MMI. David Castro and Mike Kranyak each had a single.

Castro pitched a complete game, striking out five and surrendering six hits.

Valley View 5, Holy Redeemer 1

Valley View’s Ian Reese limited Holy Redeemer to two hits and Tim St. Ledger drove in two runs for the Cougars. The game was ended after five innings.

Luke Kopec singled in Colin Whitman in the first inning for Redeemer’s lone run. Cole Whitman had the other hit for the Royals.

Nanticoke Area 7, Northwest 3

Nick Matson struck out eight over four innings and also doubled and had two RBI as Nanticoke Area defeated Northwest.

Hayden Reakes also doubled and had two RBI for the Trojans. Ayden Everett had a double and single. Justin Spencer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Dallas 11, Old Forge 0

Chris Killian homered and had four RBI and Gary Weaver threw a two-hit shutout as Dallas defeated Old Forge in six innings.

Bryan Osipower tripled, doubled and knocked in two for Dallas. Zach Paczewski, Gavin Adamski, Joe Peters and Jared Adamski all had doubles. Gavin Adamski also had two RBI.

Weaver finished with nine strikeouts.

Whitehall 5, Wyo. Valley West 3

The Spartans stranded 12 runners in their non-conference loss to visiting Whitehall.

Max Lupohovsky, Luke Buss, Nick Bayo and Anthony Bayo all had doubles for Wyoming Valley West. Buss and Anthony Bayo had an RBI apiece. The Spartans led 4-1 entering the fifth inning.

Wyoming Area 5, Pittston Area 4

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`3`3`2`1

DeLucca cf`3`1`1`0

Davis rf`3`0`3`2

Giardina 2b`4`0`0`0

Menendez 1b`4`0`1`0

Cerasaro p-3b`3`0`0`0

Innamorati lf`3`0`0`0

Connors c`3`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`7`3

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`0`4`1

Melberger cf`4`0`2`1

Kelleher c`4`0`0`0

Hood 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Lawall p-1b`4`0`3`0

Morgan rf`4`1`2`1

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`2

Colarusso`2`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`2`1`0`0

Dominick cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`30`5`13`5

Pittston Area`210`000`1 — 4

Wyoming Area`011`100`2 — 5

2B — Melberger, Novakowski, Lawall. HR — Cawley.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cerasaro`3.2`8`3`3`1`3

Cencetti L`2.2`5`2`2`0`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lawall`5`5`3`3`1`7

Hood W`2`2`1`1`0`1

Hazleton Area 16, Easton 3 (5 inn.)

Haz. Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`4`3`2`1

Antolick 2b`3`3`2`4

Molinaro ss`3`1`1`2

Diaz 1b`2`2`2`2

L.Russo cf`4`1`2`1

Peters 3b`2`2`1`3

Lazar lf`3`1`1`1

Ledger dh`4`2`2`0

Aponick rf`4`1`2`1

Totals`29`16`15`15

Easton`AB`R`H`BI

Ramirez ss`2`0`0`0

Reed cf`1`0`0`0

Perry`1`1`1`0

Reccek rf-p`0`0`0`0

de la Rosa rf`2`0`1`0

Heitzman 1b`1`0`0`0

Austin 1b`1`0`0`0

Brooking dh`2`0`1`3

Ricicki p`1`0`0`0

Thomas`2`0`0`0

Morgia 2b`2`0`0`0

Transue lf`2`0`0`0

Larkin 3b`1`1`0`0

Fulmer cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`18`3`3`3

Hazleton Area`337`03 — 16

Easton`001`02 — 3

2B — Diaz, Peters, Antolick, L.Russo, Brooking. 3B — Antoilick, G.Russo.

Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Halcisak W`3`0`1`1`6`7

Brito`2`3`2`2`o`2

Easton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ricicki L`1.1`5`6`3`1`1

Haffner`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Taynton`0.0`3`5`5`2`0

Holmes`1.0`2`2`2`1`1

Reccek`2.0`4`3`3`0`1

MMI Prep 6, CMVT 0

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Castro p`3`2`1`0

Valkusky 1b`3`1`0`1

Burns ss`3`1`1`2

Yenchko cf`3`0`0`1

Magula lf`2`1`0`0

McDermott`3`0`0`0

Williams 3b`2`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`0`1`1

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Pantages cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`6`4`5

CMVT`AB`R`H`BI

Tomlinson c`3`0`1`0

Cram lf`2`0`2`0

Bond rf`3`0`0`0

Koser ss`2`0`0`0

Miller 1b`2`0`0`0

Krumenaker`1`0`1`0

Yohe 3b`3`0`0`0

Snyder cf`3`0`0`0

Kocher 2b`3`0`1`0

Haught p`2`0`1`0

Reifendifer`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`6`0

MMI Prep`013`000`2 — 6

Col-Mont. Vo-Tech`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Burns, Witner, Cram.

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castro W`7`6`0`0`1`5

CMVT`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Haught L`7`4`6`4`3`5

Valley View 5, Holy Redeemer 1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman ss`2`1`0`0

C.Maciejczyk c`2`0`0`0

Austra lf`2`0`0`0

Kopec 3b-p`2`0`1`1

Coyne p`0`0`0`0

Gryboski 2b`1`0`0`0

Magda dh`2`0`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 1b`2`0`0`0

Dunleavy cf`2`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`17`1`2`1

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

McConnell 3b`3`0`1`1

Scoblick`0`0`0`0

Rissinger c`3`0`1`0

Ledger cf`2`0`1`2

Cole rf`2`1`1`0

Ruby dh`1`1`0`0

Evans 1b`1`1`0`0

Davis 1b`1`0`0`0

McConnell ss`2`1`1`1

Turlip 2b`2`0`0`0

Reese p`2`1`0`1

Barone cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`5`5`5

Holy Redeemer`100`00 — 1

Valley View`041`00 — 5

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Zekus L`2`4`5`5`3`0

Kopec`1`1`0`0`1`1

Coyne`2`0`0`0`2`2

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reese W`5`2`1`1`1`5

Nanticoke Area 7, Northwest 3

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Tasco cf`4`1`1`0

Sorber p-2b`3`0`1`1

Piestrak ss-p`3`0`0`0

Cavuto 1b`3`0`1`2

Biller c`4`0`0`0

Bonczewski 2b`3`0`0`0

Evanitus 3b`1`0`0`0

Lepore dh`3`1`1`0

Kopco lf`2`1`1`0

Parnell cr`0`0`0`0

Dietz cr`0`0`0`0

Garcia cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`5`3

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Matson p-cf`4`0`1`2

Brown rf`4`0`0`0

Egenski c`3`1`1`0

Everett dh`3`0`2`0

Wozniak ss-p`3`1`2`1

Spencer 1b`3`2`2`0

Casey 3b`3`1`0`0

Reakes 2b-ss`3`1`3`2

Keegan cf-lf`3`0`0`0

Harter cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`7`11`5

Northwest`000`030`0 — 3

Nanticoke`020`230`x — 7

2B — Kopco, Everett, Matson, Reakes.

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sorber L`5`10`7`7`0`3

Piestrak`1`1`0`0`0`0

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Matson W`4`2`3`3`4`8

Wozniak S`3`3`0`0`2`3

Dallas 11, Old Forge 0 (6 inn.)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`3`2`2`1

Shaver 2b`1`0`0`0

Timinski cf`3`1`1`0

G.Adamski c`3`3`2`2

Killian 1b`4`1`2`4

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Osipower dh`4`1`2`2

Peters rf`4`1`2`1

J.Adamski 3b`3`1`2`1

Paczewski ss`4`1`1`1

Geskey lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`31`11`14`11

Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI

Killino 2b`2`0`0`0

Spindler c`2`0`0`0

Cali ph`1`0`0`0

Granko 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Samony p`1`0`0`0

Tallo p-1b`3`0`0`0

DiMattia ss`2`0`0`0

Fumanti 3b`2`0`1`0

Bartnikowski rf`1`0`0`0

Colarusso ph`1`0`1`0

Palma lf`1`0`0`0

Karwaski lf`1`0`0`0

Krenitsky cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`2`0

Dallas`240`302 — 11

Old Forge`000`000 — 0

2B — Paczewski, G.Adamski, Osipower, Peters, J.Adamski, DiMattia. 3B — Osipower. HR — Killian.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver W`6`2`0`0`3`9

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tallo L`2`8`6`6`0`2

Granko`2`2`3`3`2`2

Samony`2`4`2`2`2`0

Whitehall 5, Wyo. Valley West 3

Whitehall`AB`R`H`BI

Carfara ss`3`2`2`0

Bayshore cf`2`0`0`0

Guzzy p`2`1`1`1

Kotsch 3b`3`0`1`2

Bernhard dh`3`0`0`1

Lindenmuth 1b`0`0`0`0

Kovalchick lf`4`0`0`0

Radar 2b`4`1`1`1

Mastropel rf`3`0`0`0

Kourey c` 2`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`5`5

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Lupohovsky ss`4`1`2`0

Sgarlat p`4`0`0`0

Buss 1b`3`0`1`1

Gill c`4`0`1`0

N.Bayo 3b`4`1`1`0

Gorham 2b`3`1`1`0

A.Bayo cf`3`0`1`1

DelRosa rf`3`0`2`0

Stitzer lf`2`0`0`0

Mattello p`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`8`2

Whitehall`001`031`0 – 5

Wyo. Val. West`011`200`0 – 3

2B – Radar, Lupohovsky, Buss, N.Bayo, A.Bayo.

Whitehall`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guzzy W`7`8`3`2`2`6

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat L`5.0`5`5`5`3`4

Mattello`1.1`0`0`0`0`1

Stitzer`0.2`0`0`0`0`0