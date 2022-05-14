ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Predict the Chargers' win-loss record for the 2022 season

By Gavino Borquez
 4 days ago
The Chargers’ 2022 schedule was released on Thursday.

Heading into the new year with an upgraded roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball with notables J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, and Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles is eager to make a run.

With their schedule set in stone, we have more information to predict how this season might shake out for L.A.

So what do you think, Chargers fans? What do you make of the team’s success this upcoming season?

Weigh in on the Bolts’ win-loss total in 2022 in the poll below.

Sports
Football
