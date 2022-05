The veteran defenceman played his first season with the Canucks this past season after the organization acquired him in a trade with Arizona Coyotes. A few things have changed since the trade, as the Canucks now have a new president of hockey operations in Jim Rutherford and a new general manager in Patrik Allvin. The two have expressed the importance of cap space as the club has $13.035 million in cap space heading into this offseason. Ekman-Larsson ($7.260 million) is one of the club’s three blueliners with a cap hit of $6 million, along with Quinn Hughes ($7.850 million) and Tyler Myers ($6 million).

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO