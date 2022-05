One Indiana community is asking people to settle their disputes inside the MMA cage instead on in the streets. In the town of LaPorte, Ind., a group of people are putting on backyard fights in the hopes that it will release people of their aggression. FightFlix, a backyard boxing and MMA organization, is about to enter its second year. The group was started in honor of Tyler Terusiak, a local man who was killed by a stray bullet. His friend Brian Gifford started FightFlix as a way to use MMA instead of gun violence.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO