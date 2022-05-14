Elms College commencement honors 400 graduates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All this week Colleges and Universities throughout Western Massachusetts have graduated their class of 2022.

This morning at the Mass Mutual Center in downtown Springfield, 400 graduates from Elms College in Chicopee received their diplomas. Some getting a doctor of nursing practice degree. As with all graduates, the path to their commencement wasn’t easy.

David Wesley, class of 2022 Elms College, added, “A lot of hard work, friends, family, that’s the best part.”

Their families who had made so many sacrifices over the years, watched proudly as their sons and daughters received their diplomas. Among the Honorary Degree Recipients was Sister Maureen Ann Kervick, a former administrator at Elms college.

And it’s not just Elm’s College, more graduations are coming up this weekend and headed into the next. Springfield, Smith and Bay Bath will celebrate their graduates Sunday. While Hampshire and Western New England University students will have their graduations next week.

