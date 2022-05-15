Man facing criminal homicide charges after wife’s body found at Lower Burrell storage facility

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County district attorney and police are investigating after a body was found at a storage facility in Lower Burrell on Saturday morning.

Units responded to Leechburg Road this morning, and discovered the body once on scene at 100 Burrell Plaza.

District attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kelly Steele of Apollo Borough in Armstrong County.

According to a release, Alfred Steele has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide and is currently in police custody.

Investigators say that Kelly was Alfred Steele’s wife.

“This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele’s family and friends and Westmoreland County at large,” Ziccarelli said.

