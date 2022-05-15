ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Man facing criminal homicide charges after wife’s body found at Lower Burrell storage facility

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15h8Ye_0feV8oDU00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County district attorney and police are investigating after a body was found at a storage facility in Lower Burrell on Saturday morning.

Units responded to Leechburg Road this morning, and discovered the body once on scene at 100 Burrell Plaza.

District attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kelly Steele of Apollo Borough in Armstrong County.

According to a release, Alfred Steele has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide and is currently in police custody.

Investigators say that Kelly was Alfred Steele’s wife.

“This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele’s family and friends and Westmoreland County at large,” Ziccarelli said.

STAY WITH CHANNEL 11 FOR MORE ON THIS BREAKING NEWS.

Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Shadowfax
3d ago

My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Apparently, she married a very unstable person, if you need treatment, it's available to all who seek Professional help...pls just ask.

Reply
2
left
3d ago

We need to allow husbands to abort their wives. 18 years of Alimony is too much responsibility. What happens in a marriage isn't the business of the government. Also, remember to push vacine mandates while at those pro abortion protests...make sure everyone has those vaccine proofs and picture IDs

Reply(2)
3
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — Two good Samaritans came to the rescue for a 3-year-old girl found at an intersection in Tarentum. Police say the girl walked at least 20 houses away from her home. Watch the above video for the full story. 3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum Two...
TARENTUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

“She’s dead in here”: Man who discovered body in Washington County motel room speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man who found a woman’s body in his motel room says he hasn’t been able to sleep because he can still see her face when he closes his eyes. “I peeped around the bathroom corner. I saw the shadow, kind of looked around the bathroom door and I saw her there. And then I ran out the door and screamed, ‘She’s dead in here,’” said Tommy Pendland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower Burrell, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Armstrong County, PA
City
Lower Burrell, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel Park, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person reported seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Murrysville

At least one person was reported seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Murrysville, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The crash occurred at 11:08 a.m. at the highway intersection with Harrison City Road, the dispatcher reported. The highway stretch was temporarily closed. It re-opened about 1:30 p.m.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Steele
explore venango

Police: Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy Driven By 12-Year-Old

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information surrounding a crash which involved a car and an Amish buggy driven by a 12-year-old juvenile. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, the crash occurred when the Amish buggy, transporting four juveniles from Knox, was traveling south on Whitling Road towards the roadway’s intersection with State Route 208 on Friday, May 6, around 3:15 p.m.
KNOX, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man was arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio on Saturday. WKYC says Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a wrong-way driver. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a horse and an Amish buggy. The deputy tried to stop the buggy but had no success. The deputy tried getting the horse to stop but it kept going past the deputy’s vehicle. He then noticed a man in the buggy who was wearing Amish clothing and slumped over.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Apollo Borough#Cox Media Group
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person taken to hospital from scene of 3-vehicle Harrison crash

A man was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Harrison on Tuesday morning. The crash on Burtner Road at the Route 28 interchange was reported around 6:50 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The crash involved a minivan that police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: 17-year-old Unity girl returned home to mother

A 17-year-old Unity girl who left home with her boyfriend last month and had not been seen since has returned home to her mother, according to state police in Greensburg. State police had put out an alert Tuesday about the missing teen, Kylie Madison Germello, 17, of Crabtree, after the girl’s mother allegedly received threatening audio and text messages last week from her boyfriend, Noah G. David 21, of Cardale, Fayette County.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints happening in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location between Friday and Sunday. Between May 20 and 22, the Cambria Count DUI Task Force along with the District Attorney of Cambria County will be conducting these checkpoints to help reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy