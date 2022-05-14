ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WeHo Pride 2022 Update: Dyke March and Women’s Freedom Festival Scheduled to Take Place on Friday June 3, 2022

weho.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of West Hollywood is reminding community members about events surrounding the upcoming #WeHoPride season. The City will provide regularly updated information about WeHo Pride 2022 programming as it becomes available:. WeHo Pride Weekend will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022, Saturday, June 4, 2022, and Sunday,...

www.weho.org

Eater

Hollywood Director McG to Open a Splashy New Sunset Strip Restaurant

While the Orange County restaurant scene has been coming on strong over the past few years, it’s still rare that a restaurant group from behind the Orange Curtain makes its way up to Los Angeles — let alone on such a splashy stretch as the Sunset Strip. Yet that’s precisely what the River Jetty Restaurant Group is doing, adding an upscale dinner option along one of LA’s most famous boulevards that’s sure to pull in the Hollywood Hills crowds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Installs New Public Art Mural on West Hollywood City Hall East-Facing Exterior Wall on N. Sweetzer Avenue as part of #WeHoPride LGBTQ Arts Festival

‘Our Pride’ by artist LaToya D. Peoples features four hands to symbolize aspects of LGBTQ equality and activism. The first hand is in a rising fist shape, symbolizing the fight against oppression throughout history. Next, a painter’s hand, symbolizing LGBTQ creativity and openness as a community. A hand holding a sunflower comes next, as a symbol for self-love and seeking light. And finally, a hand in a classic peace sign. The background color is a gradient bright blue sky, symbolic of the progress the LGBTQ community has made and will continue to make. Each hand is painted as a realistic representation of the diverse people of our communities.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
West Hollywood, CA
Society
City
West Hollywood, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood to Host Public Meeting Regarding FY2022-23 & FY2023-24 Budget with West Hollywood City Council Finance & Budget Subcommittee

Community members are invited to learn about the City’s budget priorities and provide input for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at an upcoming virtual public meeting with the West Hollywood City Council Finance & Budget Subcommittee. The Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting will take place on Thursday, May 19,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Unions, politicians and Kardashians line up to endorse for Supervisor

From Kim Kardashian to Santa Monica Forward, political influencers of all stripes are still throwing their weight behind top contenders for LA County Third District Supervisor, a week after vote by mail ballots hit mailboxes in the run-up to the June 7 primary election. Six candidates are vying for the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Eugene Adams

4 Red Sauce Italian restaurants in Los Angeles

There are few dishes more iconic than a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Serve that on top of a red-checkered tablecloth, and you have an old-school Italian restaurant. There is no shortage of great Italian food in Southern California, but some places do it better than others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Pride Parade#Arts Festival#Dyke March#Hollywood Park#Racism#Weho#Women S Freedom Festival#N San Vicente Boulevard#Lgbtq Community#Community Activist#Bipoc
lapl.org

Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Councilmember Hampton Wants City Hall Portraits, Plaque Removed That Honor Organizers of ‘Campaign of Racial Segregation’

District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton has requested that the Pasadena City Council take up the removal of the portrait of former Pasadena Mayor A.L. Stewart from its place of honor in City Hall and that former Hahn & Hahn managing partner Herbert L. Hahn be stripped of the Arthur Noble award given to him in 1974 and a brass plaque honoring Hahn be removed from Council Chambers and replace the items with a plaque that condemns their historic Pasadena campaign of racial segregation.
PASADENA, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass Headlines Katie McGrath-J.J. Abrams Bad Robot Event, Jeffrey Katzenberg-Backed Committee Makes Ad Buy For Anti-Rick Caruso Spot — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, Wednesday, 3:23 PM PT: Organizers said that more than 300 people attended an event at Bad Robot Productions for Karen Bass, as polls show she faces a tight primary race against developer Rick Caruso. Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams addressed the crowd at the event, and Norman Lear, 99, was among the attendees and co-chairs. Other co-chairs included Lyn Lear, Damon and Heidi Lindelof, Nina Shaw, Christy Haubegger and Matt Johnson. The money race between Bass and Caruso has heated up in recent weeks. According to campaign records, Caruso donated an additional $3.25 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Santa Monica Mirror

1221 Ocean Avenue Complex Sold For Record Price

Sold for a record price of $330 million. The Irvine Company has sold 1221 Ocean Avenue to the real estate development trust Douglas Emmet as reported by The Real Deal.com for the record price of $330 million in Santa Monica. It is a 120-unit complex and the total price breaks...
SANTA MONICA, CA

