Philadelphia police investigate homicide after man found dead on street in Tioga-Nicetown

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Tioga-Nicetown that left one man dead in the street.

The incident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was found shot to death on the street.

He was shot twice in the head and once in the neck, according to authorities.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

