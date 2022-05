NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emma Straub about her new novel, This Time Tomorrow, in which the central character is turning 40 — but wakes up and is age 16 again. If you could be your 16-year-old self all over again, what would you change? That question is at the heart of Emma Straub's new novel, "This Time Tomorrow," in which the central character, Alice, is turning 40. But when she wakes up in the morning after what we can fairly call a big birthday bender in a bar, she is not 40, she is 16. She is somehow back in her teenage bedroom, in her teenage body, and everyone around her, including her beloved dad, is young again, too.

