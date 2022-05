Bronson Park has had an incredible history, including a speech which was given by Abraham Lincoln before he eventually became President of the United States. Some even say it's very possible he gave his speech from a sacred Native American mound which rests on the Southwest part of the park is said to be at least 1,000 years old, but recently the city announced plans to make a bid to landscape the area:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO