Calvary Baptist baseball rolls past Ouachita Christian, wins fifth LHSAA title

By Chris Singleton, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

HAMMOND — Calvary Baptist moved past Ouachita Christian 12-4 win in eight innings during the LHSAA Division IV state baseball championship game at Alumni Field on Saturday.

Calvary Baptist (26-15) won its fifth state championship in school history, including its first since 2019. Ouachita Christian (27-12) had its streak of two straight state championships snapped.

"We are a championship club team," Calvary Baptist coach Jason Legg said. "We showed up in August expecting this. Taking nothing less than this. The hay was in the barn all year for us with 6 a.m. workouts to overcoming injuries and adversity down the stretch. We believed the whole time. That’s what we do at Calvary in each sport. We start the season expecting this right here."

Ouachita Christian trailed 4-1 in the seventh inning, but scored three runs to tie it at 4 and send the game to extra innings. Jacob Lilley (2-for-3) had a two-run double and Zach White had a single that helped tie it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8sRH_0feU0xd400

Calvary Baptist answered with eight runs at the top of the eighth inning to seize control. Landon Fontenot and Blayne McFerren had singles to give Calvary a 7-4 lead to start the eighth inning.

Legg said Calvary's offense showed its potential in the eighth inning. They finished with 15 hits.

“I asked them to go out there and leave everything you’ve got on the field," Legg said. "Finishing a game like that, I believed that’s what it was going to take. It takes a lot to get the wind out of those guys sails. It was an awesome ballgame all the way around. 15 hits is incredible. I believe that’s a testament to our plate and the kind of offense we’ve had all year."

REMEMBERING MANGUM: Lane Mangum was remembered by team at title game

STRANGE WIN: Calvary gets to title game with an odd win

Landon Fontenot was the game's Most Valuable Player with six strikeouts in 6⅓ innings. He also hit an RBI single. Cody VanNoppen was the winning pitcher. Blayne McFerren and Caden Flowers were 3 for 4, while VanNoppen, Cade Bedgood and Logan Fontenot had two hits apiece.

Calvary played for Hayden Magnum, who died in a boating accident on Lake Bistineau on June 1, 2021. Magnum is a former multi-sport athlete at Calvary Baptist who would have been a senior on the team. Calvary’s players and coaches remembered Magnum’s memory following their championship win, which was the school’s first since 2019.

“We honored him by winning out,” Legg said. “We know he’s upstairs in a front row seat enjoying this championship.”

Flowers said Magnum’s memory served as a rallying tool for Calvary Baptist all season.

“For our team and community, it means everything,” Flowers said. “He put a fire in us and we wanted to win it for him and his family. They mean everything to us.”

Landon Graves went 2-for-4 with a RBI for Ouachita Christian.

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Calvary Baptist baseball rolls past Ouachita Christian, wins fifth LHSAA title

