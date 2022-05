Victoria Warner is an LU alum, who graduated in December of 2021 with her Bachelor in Choral Music Education, but had the opportunity to walk across the stage this May. She has always pursued music with passion and is incredibly grateful for being able to choose a degree in that field. “To be honest, for several years I did not know exactly what I wanted to do with my life. One thing I DID know, was that I loved music, children, and worship…Music has an incredibly tremendous effect on me and influences all my relationships powerfully, especially through purposefully constructed time of music-augmented worship sessions. Therefore, the Lord lead me to the perfect degree.”

