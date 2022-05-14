ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Farm Income up in 2021, but challenges await in 2022

By Jeff McMahon
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The University of Minnesota reports 2021 average farm income in Minnesota is the highest in a decade, but area farmers aren’t smiling this spring. The Farm Business Management Summary for Southern and West Central Minnesota reports average net farm income in 2021 of $280,900, the highest number reported since...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,581 newly reported cases and six reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,569. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 16. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Deal reached on MN budget surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have announced a breakthrough deal on a broad framework for parceling out a massive budget surplus with just a week remaining in the session. The bipartisan deal would devote $4 billion to tax relief, and another $4 billion to spending on education, public safety and health care. It would also leave $4 billion in the bank to guard against downturns. The agreement also calls for $1.5 billion for a public works package known as a bonding bill. Walz told reporters there's a lot of hard work ahead, but the main parameters have been set.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Gov. Walz Tours Flooding Impacting Farmers In Oslo, Minnesota

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz travels to northwest Minnesota to get a first hand look at how the spring flooding is impacting farmers and the planting season. Walz stopped by Jim Nelson’s farm in Oslo. This time last year, Nelson and his sons were completely done...
OSLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization Rate Surpasses High Risk Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Litchfield, MN
KEYC

MN financial assistance program for pandemic-related housing hardships

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The HomeHelpMN program opens for applications starting Tuesday, May 17. The program will help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments or other housing-related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are being offered through Minnesota Housing, a finance agency that provides access to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Tick season is here in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on KARE 11 on June 4, 2021. There are plenty of perks that come with the return of warm weather in Minnesota. But one of the drawbacks? Ticks. University of Minnesota School of Public Health professor Jon Oliver says...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Census Highway Signs Updated in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has started the process of replacing city highway signs across southeastern Minnesota to reflect the updated population numbers compiled during the 2020 US Census. Throughout the 11 county region managed by the MnDOT District 6 headquarters in Rochester, new overlays...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Income#Department Of Agriculture#Soybeans#Economics#Agcountry
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktwb.com

Minnesota’s costly mistake

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — It was a costly mistake in Minnesota. About 45,000 of the richest Minnesotans owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. The Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KEYC

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Error Mean Wealthiest Minnesotans Owe State $38 Million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities said the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn't reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy