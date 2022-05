The city of Milwaukee is on pace to break its homicide record again this year. The county’s medical examiner, in a tweet early Monday, said there were five homicides over the weekend, and 18 in the last half month. That includes three separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday on the heels of three shootings near the Deer District after Friday’s Milwaukee Bucks playoff game at the Fiserv Forum.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO