May 17—The body of a Bureau of Land Management firefighter and helicopter manager from Nevada was found on Tuesday after he was reported missing in Sierra Vista. With the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, Patrick Gladics, 38, was found dead in the desert area west of a Walmart in Sierra Vista shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said. The case is being referred to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Officer for further investigation.

SIERRA VISTA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO