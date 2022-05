ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those that are looking for a job this summer, there will be a hiring event at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Delaware North Sportservice is looking for part-time employees that can work the concessions on gamedays. Employees can earn up to $20 to $30 per hour after tips. The Cardinals are also accepting applications for ushers and event staff.

