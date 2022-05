SIOUX CITY — Morningside University head women’s basketball coach Jamie Sale announced Monday that assistant coach Jill Bodammer has been elevated to associate head coach. “Jill has been handling duties that an associate head coach would do for many years,” Sale said in the school's press release. “She is an invaluable part of the Mustangs women’s basketball program on and off the court, so it was an easy decision to make this move.”

