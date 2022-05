CLEVELAND — Ashley Esser said her lifelong passion for creating art reached new heights when she became a stay-at-home mom. “My husband bought me a cricket for Christmas,” she said. “I, in the meantime, had gotten pregnant with my second son, and I started messing around the cricket, learning how to use it. Then, I made some shirts for my older son and then the baby and posted on Facebook. People were like ‘Oh my God, these are so cute, you know, how can you make me this?’ ‘Can you make me those?’ It just like it just took off from there.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO