Nox Cookie Bar Grand Opening in Downtown Campbell

WHAT: The 6th Annual Fremont Burger & Brew Fest will feature beer sampling from Bay Area craft breweries, branded glasses and merchandise, burgers and sliders from local food trucks, gourmet snack vendors, local business booths, food and beer related craft vendors, live entertainment, bistro style seating along with multiple themed hangout areas, a free photo booth, free arcade games, free lawn games, and the Burger Throwdown, a friendly burger cooking competition between local celebrity chefs. New in 2022 is the exciting new addition of an artisan spirits tasting area with offerings from the finer distilleries in the Bay Area.
