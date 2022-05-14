Nox Cookie Bar Grand Opening in Downtown Campbell

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a seat at a table in San Francisco or anywhere else in the Bay Area this weekend might be tough. After avoiding COVID-19 for so long, restaurants find themselves hit by the one-two punch of low staffing, on top of COVID-19 outbreaks. Inside the kitchen at Handroll Project on Guerrero in the Mission, Executive Chef Geoffrey Lee is trying to channel his nervous energy for the restaurant's official grand opening, which he hopes will be tomorrow. That all depends on the results of some PCR tests, as Handroll Project and many other restaurants have been...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO