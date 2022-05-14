ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Academy cadets who refused vaccine, and were denied waiver, could face expulsion

By By STEPHANIE EARLS
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify statements on approval of Air Force Academy religious accommodation requests and senior cadets' ability to meet vaccination requirements and still graduate and receive their commissions.

After their requests for religion-based exemptions to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied by the U.S. Air Force Academy, more than a dozen of the school’s cadets remain in limbo and face “administrative separation,” an action that could effectively “fire” them from the military, add a letter of reprimand to their files, and — for some — mean they’re on the hook to repay almost $200,000 in government tuition.

Four of those cadets — “firsties,” or seniors — won't be able to be join their classmates for the May 25 graduation ceremony at the academy’s campus north of Colorado Springs, the lawyer representing three of them said Friday.

“I believe that if somebody changed their mind (about receiving the vaccine), they could wind up being commissioned, graduating late, and not being separated from the Air Force … however, they’ve got a limited amount of time to make that decision, and we’re running out of time,” said Mike Rose, the South Carolina attorney and 1969 AFA graduate representing three of the seniors.

The Air Force Academy requires all cadets to have received a full course of the two-dose vaccine by Aug. 2. There’s a required eight-week gap between each shot. That, Rose said, means they’re technically already “out of time.”

On Saturday, however, academy Chief of Media Relations Dean J. Miller said that the seniors "are not out of time. If they start a vaccine regimen and commit to finishing it according to the FDA schedule, they can graduate and commission." He also said that the cadets were informed they could do so a week ago.

“If cadets choose to remain unvaccinated, they could be dismissed from the Academy,” said Director of Public Affairs Lt. Col. Brian Maguire. Consequences, including tuition reimbursement, are a “decision (that) will be made after a disenrollment decision has been made.”

Of the 13 AFA cadets who sought waivers and have not received the COVID-19 vaccination, he said four are seniors, two are juniors, one is a sophomore and six are freshmen. All applied for a religious exemption, which was denied. Their appeals also were denied.

“As each religious exemption is handled on a case-by-case basis, I can’t speculate as to what would result in an approval for a religious exemption,” Maguire said. “We continue to ensure the religious accommodation waiver process adheres to Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force guidance and respects the religious rights of each cadet.”

In August of last year, the Pentagon made vaccines mandatory for all service members, including cadets and those in ROTC programs. It also said waivers would be granted for those with a good reason, medical or faith. So far, few religion-based exemptions have been approved, throughout all branches of the military.

In January, the Air Force approved its first vaccine exemptions on religious grounds, granting nine waivers.

Vaccinations are par for the course in the military and at the Air Force Academy, where, in addition to the basic inoculations, cadets are required to get an annual flu shot.

Those few who’ve chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine say it’s the nature of the serum’s creation that sits ill with their faith.

“As a chaplain, I defend people’s religious freedom,” said former Colorado state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt, who graduated from the academy in 1991 and now leads an evangelical ministry in the Springs. “These are evangelical Christian cadets, who are pro-life, and they object to the fact that the vaccines were tested on aborted fetal stem cell lines. Because of their objection to abortion, their conscience will not let them … inject this particular drug into their own bodies.

“That’s why they won’t take the vaccine,” he said. “It’s not because they hate all vaccines.”

Klingenschmitt said the “retaliation” against cadets who’ve sought religious waivers runs counter to a promise AFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark made, soon after the policy went into effect in September 2021, at an academy reunion gathering, before a crowd of hundreds.

“I took a public microphone and said, ‘Will you advocate for religious cadets who refuse the vaccine? He said ‘Absolutely, chaplain,’” Klingenschmitt said. “In December, he did the opposite."

Attorney Mike Rose said all of his clients submitted exemption requests that first were approved by the AFA chaplain.

“That’s another question: Why aren’t the chaplains, the religious leaders making that decision, rather than the superintendent?” Rose said.

However, Miller on Saturday denied that the academy chaplain approved religious accommodation requests, explaining that only the superintendent has approval authority at the academy, with the authority for appeals held by the Air Force surgeon general.

The academy said that the consequences of cadets' decisions to eschew the vaccine isn't punishment for their beliefs. It's the outcome of defying an order.

Lawsuits, including a class-action suit on behalf of Navy SEALs led by the Texas-based First Liberty Institute, are ongoing nation- and military-wide. A number of lawmakers also have taken up the fight, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; and U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who has introduced a bill that would reinstate any service member dismissed because of vaccine status.

"Just spoke with a firstie's grandfather, who said 'If my grandson will not be allowed to graduate but is still in Air Force limbo until 2 August, sadly he must cancel his wedding on 11 June because cadets may not be married until they graduate,'" Klingenschmitt said. "Can you imagine how heartbroken his bride is?"

Denver falls to No. 55 in annual Best Places to Live report

Denver plunged to No. 55 in U.S. News & World Report's annual list of Best Places to Live, the publication announced Monday. Last year, the Mile High City was ranked No. 14. The rankings for 2022-23 were based on an analysis of 150 metro areas using data from sources such as the Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Labor and the FBI. U.S. News measured the strength of each area's job market, housing affordability, net migration (whether people have moved into a particular city) and quality of life.
Teller County requests statewide fire emergency decree from Gov. Polis; High Park fire continues to burn

Teller County is asking Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide wildfire emergency, according to a Monday news release from the county. The Board of County Commissioners cited the High Park fire and other recent wildfires around Colorado in its request for the declaration, which would allow the state to access emergency funds and allocate additional resources in support of current and future firefighting efforts.
Denver committee approves making Juneteenth a city holiday

Colorado's new area code is coming in June

Firefighters significantly increase High Park fire containment

Firefighters gained significant ground against the High Park fire Tuesday as weather conditions, fresh staff and equipment helped contain the flames. Incident Cmdr. Keith Long said containment increased from 37% to 70% by the end of the day Tuesday, and acreage stayed about even at about 1,570. While containment is expected to increase steadily in the coming days, the interior of the fire is likely to continue burning for months until soaking rain or snow arrives and it will have to be closely monitored, he said.
Breaking down Denver’s proposed Expanding Housing Affordability Guidelines

Denver City Council will have a public hearing on its new Expanding Housing Affordability Guidelines on Monday, June 6, giving Denverites the opportunity to share their thoughts on the city’s code changes before council votes on them one last time. Here’s a breakdown and need-to-know information on the guidelines ahead of the hearing. How is affordable housing defined? Community Planning and Development spokesperson Laura Swartz said Denver uses the same...
Denver announces new funding opportunity for small businesses

Denver Economic Development and Opportunity is partnering with Mile High United Way to provide $5 million in assistance to small businesses through American Rescue Plan Act funding. The program is intended to support local businesses impacted by factors exacerbated by the pandemic such as displacement, disruption from construction, operating challenges...
