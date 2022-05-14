Multiple people struck by gunfire in Buffalo, N.Y., police say; shooter in custody

Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect , Intended to ‘Continue His Rampage,’ , Police Say. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia made the comments on May 16, two days after the mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, NY. Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old white man drove 200 miles to Buffalo and opened fire in the store. Gramaglia says the man had plans to conduct mass shootings at other locations. There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his rampage and continue shooting people, Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner, via CNN. He'd even spoken about possibly going to another store, Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner, via CNN. He was going to get in his car and continue to drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing, Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner, via CNN. The man live-streamed the shooting on Twitch for two minutes before the platform intervened. Gramaglia stated there was evidence that the shooter had traveled to the location earlier in the week. He was in town Friday. We have him through our license plate reader technology, Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner, via CNN. According to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, the violence was a "straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.". This was pure evil, John Garcia, Erie County Sheriff, via CNN. The shooter reportedly posted a 180-page manifesto that contained allusions to the racist conspiracy theory known as the "Great Replacement.". Of the 13 people shot, eleven of them were Black. That could have been our mothers, our grandmothers, our aunts, our uncles. And it was us. It was us, Kelly Galloway, Buffalo Resident, via CNN.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO