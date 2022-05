(MURFREESBORO) A $26,000 reward is still being offered in a shooting investigation that occurred a little more than 2-years ago in the Murfreesboro area. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 11:15 on the morning of April 23, 2020. Authorities say the female victim was shot while driving her SUV down Veterans Parkway between Highway 96 and Highway 99. The victim was seriously injured in the shooting, but did survive.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO