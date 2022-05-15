ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigate shooting that leaves man critically injured in Kingsessing

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday that has left one man critically injured in Kingsessing.

The incident happened around 5;30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.

Police say a man in his thirties was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in very critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later, officials say.

Police are investigating whether this is related to a
homicide Friday night in Kingsessing.

