Police investigate shooting that leaves man critically injured in Kingsessing
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday that has left one man critically injured in Kingsessing. The incident happened around 5;30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street. Police say a man in his thirties was shot in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in very critical condition. A suspect was taken into custody a short time later, officials say. Police are investigating whether this is related to a homicide Friday night in Kingsessing.
