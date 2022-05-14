ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 killed, 3 injured in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials say ten people were killed and three more were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo .

The suspect, described as an 18-year-old white male, is in custody. Police did not say where the suspect is from, but they said he is not from the Buffalo area and traveled "hours" to carry out the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and radically motivated violent extremism.

"This was pure evil. It was straight-up racially motivated hate crime," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Police officials say around 2:30 p.m., the suspect got out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the supermarket. Police say he was heavily armed and wearing tactical gear, including a helmet with a camera that he used to live-stream the shooting.

The suspect allegedly shot four people in the parking lot. Three of those victims died at the scene. One was injured but survived.

Police say the suspect then went inside and began shooting customers.

According to police, a retired Buffalo police officer who was employed as a security guard exchanged fire with and struck the suspect but, because of the suspect's tactical gear, was unable to stop him. The suspect then allegedly shot and killed the security guard.

Police say the suspect made his way through the rest of the store, eventually returning to the front of the supermarket.

Buffalo Police then engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store. The suspect allegedly put a gun to his own neck, but officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun.

Police say the suspect then took off some of the tactical gear and surrendered.

A total of 13 people were shot. Ten victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the other three victims suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Four of the victims were store employees, including the security guard. The rest of the victims were customers.

Eleven of the victims are African American and two are white.

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was traveling to Buffalo to assist with the response, adding, "My heart breaks for the victims' families and for everyone impacted by this horrific and despicable act of violence."

At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and its aftermath.

"The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," she said, adding the president and first lady were praying for the victims and their loved ones.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

This is breaking news. Check for updates.

