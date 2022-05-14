ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Breaking down the boys and girls fields for the District 2 Track and Field Championships

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Both Wyoming Area track and field teams won Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 titles with perfect records this season.

They may also represent the WVC’s best chance for a team championship during the District 2 Championships that are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Drew Mruk and the members of the school-record, 400-meter relay team appear to make the Warriors a slight favorite over defending champion Mid Valley, which has already won Lackawanna Track Conference Division 3 and Spagna LTC Championship Meet Class 2A titles this season.

Projecting points from seeding positions gives the Wyoming Area boys a slight edge and puts the school’s girls team in what appears to be the closest team title race against LTC Division 4 champion Montrose. The Meteors have already beaten out multiple WVC teams while winning invitational titles at Northwest and Wyalusing Valley this season.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Mruk, the top U.S. high school javelin thrower during the Penn Relays this spring, is the top seed in both that event and the shot put.

Nico Sciandra, Rocco Pizano, Usamah Alansari and Aaron Crossley set the school 400 relay record of 43.90 in the final meet of the regular season, making them the top seed in that event.

Crossley, in the 100 dash, and Pizano, in the triple jump, are solo top seeds while Alansari is tied for the top seed in the 100 hurdles. Sciandra is seeded in the 300 hurdles.

The Warriors are capable of not just gold medals, but also state qualifiers.

Class 2A boys is the only District 2 event that sends the top two to the PIAA Championships automatically. The others send just the winners and non-winners that meet lofty qualifying standards.

Blaise Sokach-Minnich is seeded second to Mruk in the javelin. Kendall Heck is second in the pole vault.

Alansari is tied for second in the high jump.

Holy Redeemer shapes up as the likely third-best team, but Wyoming Area and Mid Valley have the potential to separate themselves from the pack.

Defending state long jump champion Justice Shoats is the top seed in that event and the high jump along with being second in the 100 dash.

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury is the top seed by more than 20 seconds in the 3200.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Montrose and Riverside, another potential threat despite a small roster, each have top seeds in four girls events. Montrose has three number-two seeds while Riverside, which won the Class 2A girls title at the Spagna LTC Championships, has two.

Wyoming Area counters with three top seeds, four second seeds and the projection to score in 14 of 18 events based on having athletes seeded in the top eight.

Only Lake-Lehman, which joins Lakeland and defending champion Holy Redeemer as the other strong teams in the field, matches Wyoming Area with athletes seeded to score in 14 events.

State cross country medalist Madelyn Keating, who missed last track season while recovering from knee surgery, is scheduled for a demanding day. Wyoming Area’s Keating is the top seed in the 800- and 1600-meter runs and part of the top-seeded 3200 relay team. She is also seeded second in the 3200.

Rosalind Tart, in the shot put, and the 400 and 1600 relay teams are also seeded second.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Defending champion North Pocono is the week’s biggest favorite, led by two of the district’s top athletes on the track.

Colin Kravitz is the top seed in the 100, 200 and 400 while Caleb Kenyon leads the way in the 400, 800 and 1600 and they can each be expected to anchor a top-seeded relay team.

The Trojans are unbeaten champions of the LTC Division 1 and the Class 3A boys division of the Spagna Conference Championship Meet.

WVC Division 1 champion Crestwood could be battling Valley View for second place with Hazleton Area, Scranton and Abington Heights also projected for the top half of the field.

All three Crestwood top seeds – Adam Wood (high jump), Isaac Mertz (pole vault) and Ethan Shudak (shot put) – come in well above the rest of the field, based on top regular-season performances.

The Comets could rack up points in the high jump where Adam Gzemski is one of three in a tie for the second seed.

Other top seeds from the WVC are: Dallas’ Peter Federici in the 300 hurdles, Wyoming Valley West’s Ryan Meyers in the javelin and Hazleton Area’s Matthew Cusatis in the triple jump.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Dallas is the defending district champion and this year’s WVC Division 1 champion, but the two Lackawanna division champions appear to be the top contenders.

Spagna Meet champion Wallenpaupack rates the favorite over Abington Heights, which is coming off its 15th straight unbeaten regular season.

The Buckhorns are led by Anastasia Ioppolo, the top seed in the long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles and a contender as the third seed in the 300 hurdles.

Abington Heights would need to rely on depth and balance, which is reflected in its status as the top seed in the 1600 and 3200 relays and the third seed in the 400 relay. Gigi Sabatini, a key performer on the relays, is the top seed in the 800.

Dallas will give chase with Sophia Filali seeded first in the 300 hurdles and 400 dash. The Mountaineers also have second-seeded pole vaulter Calli Ogurkis and relay teams capable of threatening the Lackawanna champs.

Crestwood and Pittston Area also have the potential of being in the mix if Wallenpaupack falters.

Top-seeded pole vaulter Julio Lazo and a strong distance group, led by 3200 top seed Molly DeMarzo, lead Crestwood’s hopes.

Pittston Area will turn to its sprinters and school record high jumper Aria Messner.

Messner is part of a top-seeded 400 relay and the top seed in the high jump. She is also second in the long jump and triple jump.

The high jump could be a Pittston battle.

Messner is the top seed in the high jump by less than an inch over Pittston resident Avery McNulty from Scranton Prep.

McNulty has cleared 5-4¼ and is coming off a Spagna LTC meet where she tied the record in the high jump at 5-4 while finishing second on a tiebreaker and won the javelin. She is seeded fifth in the district in the javelin.

Format notes

Instead of separate Class 2A and 3A meets this season, the district has all athletes together. The field finals are split equally between the two days with limited track finals on Day One, which has qualifying heats in the shorter events. The bulk of the track finals are on Day Two.

If Monday is rained out, the district will likely move to two consecutive days, using Tuesday-Wednesday or Wednesday-Thursday for the meets, following the same format of which events go on the first and second days.

