SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that $125 million in Florida's state budget will be set aside to support the state's nurses. He spoke shortly before 11 a.m. at Seminole State College. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Senate President Wilton Simpson, along with other local and state leaders joined DeSantis.

