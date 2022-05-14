ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Youppi! explores Montreal as a tourist for 514 Day

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habs have a new team photographer. Saturday is May 14, a date which just so happens to resemble Montreal's original area code when abbreviated: 5/14. Since 2018, the Canadiens have celebrated the occasion as 514 Day, hitting up social media on the date annually to spread a...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a series-clinching win in Toronto

The Tampa Bay Lightning punched their ticket to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night, wrapping up their opening-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 2-1 road win in Game 7. After heading into Game 6 with their backs against the wall, the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Playoffs Offer Valuable Experience for Bridgeport Islanders

Simon Holmström, Arnaud Durandeau and Aaty Räty got their first taste of Calder Cup Playoffs. It was no surprise to see Austin Czarnik and Chris Terry leading the Bridgeport Islanders offensively in their two rounds of action in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Czarnik posted an AHL-leading 10 points...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Tuesday. All times listed are ET and subject to change. EASTERN CONFERENCE. Florida [A1] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]. Tuesday, May 17: 7 p.m....
NHL
NHL

This Day in Isles History: May 16

May 16, 1982 - The Islanders win their third-consecutive Stanley Cup, with a four-game sweep over the Vancouver Canucks. Mike Bossy wins Conn Smythe Trophy with his 27 points (17G, 10A) through 19 playoff games. The Islanders clinch the Cup in Vancouver, the only time during the dynasty they clinch the championship on the road.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Photography#Chinatown#Nhl Draft#Mascot#Habs
NHL

'Quest For The Stanley Cup' returns for season seven

Seven-part behind-the-scenes documentary series on playoffs debuts May 27 on ESPN+, YouTube. NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Quest For The Stanley Cup™, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, returns Friday, May 27. A first look, The Quest Begins, will premiere on NHL Network and the NHL's YouTube and Facebook channels on May 20 before the series drops weekly on Friday nights starting May 27, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and at YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. The trailer is available here.
NHL
NHL

Anderson leads Canada to victory at Worlds

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson earned Player of the Game honors in Canada's 6-1 victory over Italy at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday. Anderson's goal at the 8:15 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winner. He also recorded an assist on defenseman Travis Sanheim's tally in the...
NHL
NHL

Wild Signs Goaltender Wallstedt to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2022-23 season. Wallstedt, 19 (11/14/02), went 11-9-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage (SV%) and three...
NHL
NHL

Fleury would consider re-signing with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury said he would consider a return to the Minnesota Wild next season. The 37-year-old goalie can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He was acquired by the Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade on March 21 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NHL

Frederik Dichow doesn't play in Denmark's win

MONTREAL -- Prospect Frederik Dichow didn't play in Denmark's 2-1 victory over Italy at the IIHF World Championship on Tuesday. The 21-year-old goaltender watched veteran Sebastian Dahm stop 13 of 14 shots to earn the win. Dichow has appeared in one game at the tournament. He surrendered five goals on...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Recapping a back-and-forth series win over Toronto

For the first six games of Lightning-Leafs, momentum was the big storyline. The team that grabbed it dominated play. In Games One through Four, the side with momentum built a lead that it wouldn't relinquish. Games Five and Six, on the other hand, featured momentum swings within the contests. Those were the first two games in which there were lead changes. Still, the common denominator was that momentum fueled the dangerous offensive attacks from both clubs. There were a lot of scoring chances and a lot of goals. All that changed, of course, in Game Seven. It was the first tight-checking, defensive-oriented game in the series. Also the lowest-scoring. Momentum within the game was present, but strong defensive play from both sides helped offset it.
NHL
NHL

New leadership group passed first test for Blue Jackets

Jenner, Werenski, Bjorkstrand and Nyquist delivered, but all still hope to improve in their roles. Oliver Bjorkstrand set career highs with 28 goals and 57 points this season, but when he met with Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen at the end of the season, another number is what stood out.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PHOTO GALLERY: FLAMES VS. STARS - GAME 7

See some of the best pics from team photog Gerry Thomas. The organization has inked the forward to a two-year deal. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Adam Klapka to a two-year entry-level contract. Klapka, a native of Prague,...
NHL
NHL

Daccord for the (Checkers) Win

AHL affiliate Charlotte moves on to third round of Calder Cup playoffs behind Joey Daccord 21-save shutout and forward Max McCormick first-minute strike. Monday proved a close-out win and big night for Kraken developing pros as the American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Lambert hired as Islanders coach

Will replace Trotz after working as associate with New York for four seasons. Lane Lambert was hired as coach of the New York Islanders on Monday. The 57-year-old replaces Barry Trotz, who was fired May 9. It's Lambert's first job as a head coach in the NHL after he was an associate for the Islanders the past four seasons. He won the Stanley Cup as an assistant to Trotz with the Washington Capitals in 2018.
NHL
NHL

FLAMESTV PODCAST - MOVING ON!

Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick, along with special guest Elias Lindholm, break down Sunday's electric OT win over the Stars. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick, along with special guest Elias Lindholm, break down Monday's Game 7 win over the Stars. For the first time in 2015, the Flames are off the Second Round!
NHL
NHL

RED LOT REMAINS TICKETED EVENT

Fans will need free ticket to get in for Round 2 vs. Oilers. Due to incredibly high demand, the RED Lot Community Viewing Party will remain a ticketed event. The decision to move to a ticketed event was made to enhance the fan experience by decreasing the line and wait times for the RED Lot and ensuring the safety of everyone in attendance. Tickets will remain FREE, but must be secured in advance, and will be available based on a strict capacity limit; those without tickets will not be permitted entrance to RED Lot under any circumstances and are asked not to come to the site.
NHL
Reuters

Suburbs vs downtown: Toronto's mixed housing market may signal coming trend

TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Toronto home prices are falling, but not everywhere. The median home price in the greater Toronto area has slipped 8.9% in the last two months under the weight of back-to-back Bank of Canada rate hikes. This followed a 54.5% surge in two years to a record median home price of C$1.2 million ($930,160) in February.
REAL ESTATE
NHL

Blue Jackets players showing well at World Championships

Nine members of the Blue Jackets organization -- eight players who spent the 2021-22 season with Columbus as well as Rick Nash -- are taking part in the IIHF World Championships, which run from May 13-29 in Finland. We'll keep track of highlights, schedule info and more for those players...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

World Championship Tracker

New York Islanders updates from the 2022 IIHF World Championships. Team USA suffered its first loss of the 2022 IIHF World Championships on Monday, falling 4-1 to Team Finland. Kieffer Bellows' two-game point streak came to an end in the loss, while former Islander Valtteri Filppula scored the game-winning goal...
HOCKEY
NHL

Steve Cangialosi Stepping Down as Devils Broadcaster | BLOG

Cangialosi was the Devils play-by-play announcer for the past 11 seasons. Steve Cangialosi has stepped down as the play-by-play voice of the New Jersey Devils on MSG Networks, a role he held for the past 11 seasons. "The New Jersey Devils are a first class organization, and it was a...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy