Youppi! explores Montreal as a tourist for 514 Day

For the first six games of Lightning-Leafs, momentum was the big storyline. The team that grabbed it dominated play. In Games One through Four, the side with momentum built a lead that it wouldn't relinquish. Games Five and Six, on the other hand, featured momentum swings within the contests. Those were the first two games in which there were lead changes. Still, the common denominator was that momentum fueled the dangerous offensive attacks from both clubs. There were a lot of scoring chances and a lot of goals. All that changed, of course, in Game Seven. It was the first tight-checking, defensive-oriented game in the series. Also the lowest-scoring. Momentum within the game was present, but strong defensive play from both sides helped offset it.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO