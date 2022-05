NOW: Forget fall. Spring is just as fun, especially this weekend at Mequon’s Barthel Fruit Farm. MEQUON (CBS 58)--A place you normally go to during the fall is having a spring fling as well. Both this Saturday and Sunday, Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon is putting on its first ever "Celebrate Spring Event!" There will be a slew of activities for both young and older, including a giant plant sale, frisbee golf in the orchard, beer garden, bakery items, a kids coloring area, potting station, rock painting, and homemade crafts just to name a few things. Event organizers say what they're planning is a good way to show their operation is multi-seasonal.

