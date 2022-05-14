ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

No. 22 Men's Tennis Falls in Regional Final

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The fifth-ranked Middlebury College men's tennis team pulled out a narrow win at first doubles and held off 22nd-ranked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), 5-2, in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament, on Saturday afternoon at Proctor Tennis Courts. With...

Five From Baseball are All-Liberty League

TROY, N.Y. – The Liberty League has announced its year-end award winners from baseball and five Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes have been recognized. Chris Grome and Martin Marinchev were selected to the First Team, while Hudson Livesey earned Second Team honors. Jake Defayette and Joey Saia made Honorable Mention.
TROY, NY
theupstater.com

Chasin’ Racin’: Tremont rebounds at Albany Saratoga

As we get older we have watched some of the very best win their first feature and their last, and all those wins that came in between. For those who have been lucky enough to watch Kenny Tremont Jr. through the years you have seen one of the best the Capital District has had to offer. His records stand for themselves with countless wins and championships, and he has done it with Ken Tremont Sr. right by his side.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine sitting in your living room on a Friday morning and having a bobcat unexpectedly burst into your home. That is exactly what happened at a Vermont home. “It all happened within five seconds, even less,” Joyce Willett said. Willett was on her couch in...
WINDSOR, VT
WNYT

New experience for outdoor lovers opens in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County is now home to a new recreational experience. Tupelo Community Forest is a 145 acre forest with three miles of trails for mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The project is part of the effort to connect more than 40,000 acres in the Palmertown Range from the Adirondack...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Police: Argument leads to murder in Albany

ALBANY - A homicide is now under investigation in Albany after a well-known area chef was stabbed to death. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened Monday night inside a home at 665 Washington Avenue. That's between Partridge and North Main, and just across the street from Albany High School. When...
ALBANY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
Hot 99.1

New Comfy & Delicious Cafe & Coffee Spot Now Open in Saratoga

There is a new cafe and coffee shop now open in Saratoga that offers more than just java. The Broadway Grind is in a quaint location in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs. The Broadway Grind isn't just coffee. It's coffee from Kru Coffee which is also a Saratoga Springs-based business. If coffee isn't your thing, they have a variety of teas also from a local business, Saratoga Tea & Honey. The Broadway Grind is also a cafe featuring delicious sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch. They offer a simple but delicious menu for a quick stop for lunch including salads, wraps, and sweets. The plan is to become a destination for downtown workers to come and have lunch according to The Saratogian.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

