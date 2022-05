People in Buffalo are experiencing immense pain and grief. Jillian Hanesworth is one of them. JILLIAN HANESWORTH: All the pain that we're feeling is valid. The tears are valid. The anger is valid. Yes, this happened. You're right. I know. It hurts. It's OK for you to cry. It's OK for you to not want to go to work today. It's OK for your kids to stay home from school today. They're afraid.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO