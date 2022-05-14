Buffalo Police Respond to 'Mass Shooting' at Grocery Store, Suspect in Custody

DANVILLE – The Mayor of Danville Newell Arnerich released a statement Monday, condemning the group of masked people who on Saturday held up signs at the corner of Blackhawk Road and Camino Tassajara, saying things like "White Lives Matter," and "Watch Europa the Last Battle." The latter is a 2017 film that many have called Nazi propaganda. Saturday was also the day an 18-year-old man allegedly drove 200 miles to a grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, NY, shooting 13 and killing 10. Almost all were Black. Investigators found a 180-page racist manifesto the shooter reportedly wrote. "As most reasonable people...
Comments / 0