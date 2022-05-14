ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police Respond to 'Mass Shooting' at Grocery Store, Suspect in Custody

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Buffalo police were on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store on...

www.usnews.com

CBS New York

New York red flag law under fire following Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- One of the many unanswered questions about the Buffalo mass shooting is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to purchase his assault-type weapon despite New York's supposedly tough red flag law that should have alerted gun dealers to the man's erratic behavior.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, about a year before Saturday's tragedy state police ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.READ MORE: Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police sayIt was less than a year ago at Susquehanna Valley High School when the graduating senior, now known as incarcerated individual 157103, made statements that should...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Retired Policeman Working Security at Buffalo Supermarket Among Victims Killed in Racist Attack

One of the 10 people slaughtered Saturday in a hate-fueled mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was a retired police officer who died trying to stop the rampage. Aaron Salter, Jr., 55, had retired four years ago from the Buffalo Police Department after 30 years on the job. To regular shoppers at Tops Friendly Markets, Salter was the supermarket's friendly security guard.
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack came a year after...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

AP: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has confirmed a mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that...
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Danville mayor condemns racist masked protest in Blackhawk

DANVILLE – The Mayor of Danville Newell Arnerich released a statement Monday, condemning the group of masked people who on Saturday held up signs at the corner of Blackhawk Road and Camino Tassajara, saying things like "White Lives Matter," and "Watch Europa the Last Battle." The latter is a 2017 film that many have called Nazi propaganda. Saturday was also the day an 18-year-old man allegedly drove 200 miles to a grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, NY, shooting 13 and killing 10. Almost all were Black. Investigators found a 180-page racist manifesto the shooter reportedly wrote. "As most reasonable people...
DANVILLE, CA

