25 Gemma Chan Looks That Will Convince You She Deserves The "Fashion Icon" Title

Related
People
Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson in Stunning Vera Wang Dress — See Her Bridal Look
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today
Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Insisted’ on Vacation Despite Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Backlash
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
ComicBook
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine
Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific'
Sharon Osbourne opened up about everything from her family life to her health in a tell-all interview over the weekend. And during the chat, the TV favorite spoke out about her devastating battle with bulimia, which she has been living with for many years. Talking to The Times, she told...
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’
Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand
"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote in a 2016 email.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0