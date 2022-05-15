ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

25 Gemma Chan Looks That Will Convince You She Deserves The "Fashion Icon" Title

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1NOu_0feR7Ihh00

When you think of celebrity fashion icons, who comes to mind? Rihanna? Harry Styles? Someone else?

Westbury Road / Roc Nation / Via giphy.com

While all of those answers are great, there's one person who should definitely come to mind — actor, writer, activist, and Marvel superhero Gemma Chan .

ABC / Via giphy.com

You might know her as Sersi from Eternals or Astrid Leong-Teo from Crazy Rich Asians , but you should definitely recognize her from her iconic sense of style — both on the red carpet and off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Dno9_0feR7Ihh00

Of course, credit for Gemma's great red carpet style also goes to her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray .

Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here are 25 of Gemma Chan's best looks:

1. Of course, we have to start with her 2022 Met Gala look by Louis Vuitton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ar306_0feR7Ihh00
Gotham / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFLiw_0feR7Ihh00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

2. She always brings her best to the Met Gala, as proven by this Prabal Gurung creation she wore in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0pPc_0feR7Ihh00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIN3a_0feR7Ihh00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWjZl_0feR7Ihh00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

3. She made a strong Met Gala debut when she wore Tom Ford in 2019:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlFEJ_0feR7Ihh00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvggM_0feR7Ihh00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4. Her 2019 Met Gala afterparty look by Tom Ford also deserves applause:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erZyT_0feR7Ihh00
Rebecca Smeyne / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYWxl_0feR7Ihh00
Rebecca Smeyne / Getty Images

5. She was once again pretty in pink with the Valentino gown she sported at the 2019 Academy Awards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0Pua_0feR7Ihh00
Dan Macmedan / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNI6O_0feR7Ihh00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IZEI_0feR7Ihh00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

6. She came through with another incredible Tom Ford afterparty look at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkxAT_0feR7Ihh00
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sdt0I_0feR7Ihh00
George Pimentel / Getty Images

7. Her Louis Vuitton look from the Eternals Los Angeles premiere was ethereal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21a1uH_0feR7Ihh00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKbgB_0feR7Ihh00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lexus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRfZS_0feR7Ihh00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Via Getty

8. She sparkled in this Zuhair Murad cropped hoodie at the Eternals UK premiere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j44wv_0feR7Ihh00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32leXC_0feR7Ihh00
Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

9. Even her Eternals photocall outfits were celestial, like the Valentino dress she wore to the Rome Film Festival:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mv725_0feR7Ihh00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aA96_0feR7Ihh00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

10. If you told me this dress she also wore to the 2021 Rome Film Festival was made by Aphrodite instead of Magda Butrym, I'd believe you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tcb6O_0feR7Ihh00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLQvB_0feR7Ihh00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

11. The Eternals press tour wasn't her first time looking marvelous on the red carpet. Here she is wearing a remarkable Ralph & Russo jumpsuit to the Captain Marvel premiere in Los Angeles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpxNP_0feR7Ihh00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305feP_0feR7Ihh00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12. You can't forget this colorful Mary Katrantzou dress she donned at a Captain Marvel fan event in Singapore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShXA8_0feR7Ihh00
Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chDsw_0feR7Ihh00
Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images

13. And here she is wearing Brandon Maxwell at the Captain Marvel European premiere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw5tz_0feR7Ihh00
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4as7_0feR7Ihh00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

14. She sported another fabulous cap-sleeve ensemble to the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award, this time by Miu Miu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnWLB_0feR7Ihh00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Inh9A_0feR7Ihh00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images

15. When she attended a private dinner Michael Kors held in 2019, she of course had to wear one of his prettiest designs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FSct_0feR7Ihh00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Michael Kors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Zoa5_0feR7Ihh00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Michael Kors

16. Again proving this shade of pink was invented just for her, she stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 SAG Awards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKkew_0feR7Ihh00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgJUD_0feR7Ihh00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

17. She plays with bold colors on the red carpet, too. Look at this purple gown she wore to the 2012 Orange British Academy Film Awards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkv1e_0feR7Ihh00
Jon Furniss / WireImage / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15S9eQ_0feR7Ihh00
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

18. She graced the 2017 Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup with an enviable green jumpsuit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njoWK_0feR7Ihh00
Chris Jackson / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KngO4_0feR7Ihh00
Chris Jackson / Via Getty

19. Here's the beautiful blue gown she sported at the 2015 Moët British Independent Film Awards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK8JQ_0feR7Ihh00
Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSkGC_0feR7Ihh00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

20. Of course, we can't forget the floral Erdem dress she wore to the 2019 National Board of Review Gala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uuBv_0feR7Ihh00
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLFY3_0feR7Ihh00
Mike Coppola / FilmMagic / Via Getty

21. She's also great at vintage glamor. She shone at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in this Oscar de la Renta gown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yViAC_0feR7Ihh00
Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cXE3_0feR7Ihh00
Arnold Jerocki / Arnold Jerocki / FilmMagic / Via Getty

22. She embodied the Tudor era beautifully at the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbeJV_0feR7Ihh00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cij6Q_0feR7Ihh00
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

23. Now, let's hear it for the long-sleeved looks, like this trench coat dress she sported at the Burberry Prorsum Show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2011:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMy7x_0feR7Ihh00
Dave M. Benett / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7FDP_0feR7Ihh00
Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

24. This cold-shoulder dress she wore to the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 lives in my mind rent free:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJXSm_0feR7Ihh00
David M. Benett / Via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SnJV_0feR7Ihh00
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

25. And finally, if her outfit from the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week doesn't prove to you that Gemma Chan is a fashion icon, then I don't know what will:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hR3zG_0feR7Ihh00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shskj_0feR7Ihh00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Which Gemma Chan look do you like best? Let me know in the comments below!

Support AAPI-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month ! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Go follow @buzzfeedapop to keep up with our latest AAPI content year-round! PS: Love this art? Learn more about these amazing AAPI activists here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVVAn_0feR7Ihh00
Kathy Hoang

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rihanna
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Fashion Icons#Marvel#Abc#Crazy Rich Asians#Gotham Getty#The Met Museum Vogue
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy