National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive helps Helping Harvest

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person talk by local author James J. Hill on Monday, May 23, at 7:00 PM. James J. Hill III is a new local author who was born in Norristown, lived in Phoenixville for several years, and now resides in nearby, scenic East Vincent, Chester County. In 2021, James published his first two novels, “When the Dandelions Sing” and “Phoebe’s Heart of Stone.” “When the Dandelions Sing: is a fiction work based on a young boy, Ronnie Jefferson McFarland Jr, AKA Jasper, who struggles to understand his purpose in life, and the purpose in the small things around him. He learns from those who seemingly have little to give, but they end up having the most powerful impact. Through the challenges of life, Ronnie learns through loss and gain to accept everything life hands to him as a lesson. James’s second novel, “Phoebe’s Heart of Stone,” is a historical fiction work, based on a true-life tragic event that took place in the early part of the 1900s in the small town of Alliance, Ohio. Phoebe and Carl Bradway struggle with disaster and loss and need to find a way to carry on through a horrid black cloud that doesn’t seem to let them enjoy life. Will hope be enough for them? James is currently working on a new novel that he expects to be out sometime this year. Copies of his published novels will be available for purchase and signing at this event. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/james-j-hill or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO