ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive helps Helping Harvest

By David Mekeel
Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic put an immense strain on food banks. Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest, said that in 2020 the Spring Township-based food bank that serves Berks and Schuylkill counties was providing about a million pounds of food each month to families in need. That number shrunk in...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 1

Related
sanatogapost.com

Family Services Needs Help in Meals On Wheels Delivery

POTTSTON PA – The Meals on Wheels program operated by Family Services of Montgomery County needs volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound older adults in the greater Pottstown area, it said Friday (May 13, 2022). Each weekday, the program provides two meals to an average of 130 home-bound elderly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Literacy Council and RSVP form planning dream team

When Eileen Hallstrom became executive director of the Literacy Council of Norristown last June, change was in the air. “We were starting to come out of the pandemic,” she said. “Our board had new members. As we looked at our prior strategic plan, we realized we needed to refresh it.”
NORRISTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Walk-In Clinic Now Open

Does your pet need basic vaccinations or wellness care? In a hurry or want to save some money? Try Humane Pennsylvania’s Healthy Pets Walk-In Clinic! It’s like a human walk-in clinic, but for animals! Limited wellness services are available without an appointment for only 60% of standard veterinary fees. Now open with limited hours (Wednesdays, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.) for vaccines, flea and tick products, and wellness exams. Walk in, wait for a vet in our comfy lobby, get your pet’s shots, and go! Available services and pricing are below.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Berks County, PA
Society
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 501.19 Time as a Public Health Control. Time in lieu of temperature should be used as a control for potentially hazardous foods (flour for dredging chicken), but it is being held for more than 4 hours. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: Senior communities are calling — is it time to answer? [Column]

I have known people — more than a few — who have said they will never move to a senior community because there are too many old people there. The observation is not necessarily true these days. There are younger people in senior communities. Or, we may have revised our opinion regarding what is “old.” If your age group is in the early 50’s you are probably thought of as a “kid.” I have a few clients over age 100, and very many that are planning in their 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Not planning for senior communities yet, but still our clients for planning purposes are much younger couples in their 20’s and 30’s who are considering plans for their young families. The cutoff date for 55+ communities is, of course, age 55 and up.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Brandywine Valley SPCA gets $1.5 million grant to save pet lives

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has received a $1.5 million grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Delaware and Pennsylvania. It s the single largest grant received in BVSPCA history and is among the largest grants awarded by Petco Love. One...
NEW CASTLE, DE
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Frostbitez (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Banks#Hunger#Charity#Helping Harvest
Mercury

Thunder Outreach hosts Miracle Tent Revival Week June 12-18 in Boyertown

Thunder Outreach Ministries will host a Miracle Tent Revival Week from June 12-18 at Laurel Mountain Ministries Chapel, 27 Chapel Lane, Boyertown. “We’re doing a good old-fashioned big tent revival,” said Chaplain Mark Malizzi of Thunder Outreach Ministries, a faith-based Christian community outreach event and organizer team that started out as an 11-person Bible study group.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Confirmed at Berks County Egg Operation

Another Berks County, Pennsylvania farm has been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. The commercial table egg breeder was confirmed with the disease by the USDA on May 14. The affected farm, Pennsylvania's 13th, had 83,700 birds. Pennsylvania's 4.17 million affected birds is the third highest in the nation,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Uline hiring for new distribution center in Alburtis

Shipping supply company Uline, with facilities in the Allentown area, will hire between 90 and 120 employees to staff a new distribution center it plans to open later this year. The new distribution center is necessary, according to the company, to accommodate the “double-digit growth” the company has experienced over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PennLive.com

This central Pa. city is worst in country for grass allergies: study

Lancaster is the worst metro area for grass allergies among 125 metro areas ranked in a new report by Lawn Love, a digital marketplace for lawn care and gardening. The Lancaster area has the highest average number of significant grass allergens and ranked as the worst for average lawn mowing frequencies, which sends clouds of grass pollen into the air.
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury

Berks woman loses nearly $115,000 in computer scam

A Berks County woman lost nearly $115,000 in a computer scam that began when she received an alert that her personal information was compromised and being used in criminal activity. It turned out the alert was a ruse to engage the 48-year-old Rockland Township resident and convince her to pay...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person talk by local author James J. Hill on Monday, May 23, at 7:00 PM. James J. Hill III is a new local author who was born in Norristown, lived in Phoenixville for several years, and now resides in nearby, scenic East Vincent, Chester County. In 2021, James published his first two novels, “When the Dandelions Sing” and “Phoebe’s Heart of Stone.” “When the Dandelions Sing: is a fiction work based on a young boy, Ronnie Jefferson McFarland Jr, AKA Jasper, who struggles to understand his purpose in life, and the purpose in the small things around him. He learns from those who seemingly have little to give, but they end up having the most powerful impact. Through the challenges of life, Ronnie learns through loss and gain to accept everything life hands to him as a lesson. James’s second novel, “Phoebe’s Heart of Stone,” is a historical fiction work, based on a true-life tragic event that took place in the early part of the 1900s in the small town of Alliance, Ohio. Phoebe and Carl Bradway struggle with disaster and loss and need to find a way to carry on through a horrid black cloud that doesn’t seem to let them enjoy life. Will hope be enough for them? James is currently working on a new novel that he expects to be out sometime this year. Copies of his published novels will be available for purchase and signing at this event. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/james-j-hill or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy