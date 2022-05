ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has released two executive orders and gun control bills in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. The first executive order would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others. New York is among states that have a so-called “red flag” law.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO