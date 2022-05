Move over Syracuse, there is a sports dome coming to the Capital Region and it's not going to be used for a college team. It's being built for a local high school. On Friday, May 13th, it was announced that a local high school would be getting a sports dome. It was done at an event called BronationDay at Christian Brothers Academy. This is their end-of-year barbeque. Christian Brothers Academy raised enough money to build a new sports dome. It will be the first high school in the Capital Region to have an all-season dome.

