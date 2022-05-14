ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What Missouri's immigrant population looked like in 1900

By Stacker
Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life. From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.

There have been four major waves of immigration to the U.S., beginning with settlers from northern and western Europe seeking land on the frontier from 1820 to 1880. The immigrants counted in the 1900 Census hailed primarily from southern and eastern Europe, drawn by the call of industrialization in America. At the advent of the era of world wars, there was a dearth of immigration, but after 1965, individuals from Asia and Latin America began to move to the U.S. in droves.

Though the national immigrant population today and in 1900 is comparable by percentage, hovering around 14% of the overall U.S. population, the raw population tells a different story. Today, the U.S. is home to 44.7 million immigrants, whereas that number was just shy of 10.5 million at the time of the 1900 Census. Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in Missouri in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by total residents who were born in that country.

Immigration to the U.S. was handled at the state level prior to 1890, with each state government designating its own processes and checkpoints. New York originally used Castle Garden (now Castle Clinton) as its immigration processing hub, but within a few decades realized that a massive influx of immigrants necessitated a larger venue. Ellis Island opened on Jan. 1, 1892, to the first of more than 12 million individuals who entered the U.S. through its doors.

#1. Germany

Missouri
– Number of residents: 109,282
– Percent of foreign born residents: 50.50%
– Percent of total state population: 3.52%
National
– Number of residents: 2,669,164
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%
– #1 most common country of origin

#2. Ireland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 31,832
– Percent of foreign born residents: 14.71%
– Percent of total state population: 1.02%
National
– Number of residents: 1,619,409
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%
– #2 most common country of origin

#3. England

Missouri
– Number of residents: 15,666
– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.24%
– Percent of total state population: 0.50%
National
– Number of residents: 843,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%
– #4 most common country of origin

#4. Canada

Missouri
– Number of residents: 8,596
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.97%
– Percent of total state population: 0.28%
National
– Number of residents: 1,183,225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%
– #3 most common country of origin

#5. Switzerland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 6,819
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.15%
– Percent of total state population: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 115,959
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%
– #15 most common country of origin

#6. Russia

Missouri
– Number of residents: 6,672
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.08%
– Percent of total state population: 0.21%
National
– Number of residents: 424,372
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%
– #7 most common country of origin

#7. Sweden

Missouri
– Number of residents: 5,692
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.63%
– Percent of total state population: 0.18%
National
– Number of residents: 574,625
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%
– #5 most common country of origin

#8. Austria

Missouri
– Number of residents: 4,458
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.06%
– Percent of total state population: 0.14%
National
– Number of residents: 276,702
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%
– #10 most common country of origin

#9. Italy

Missouri
– Number of residents: 4,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.14%
National
– Number of residents: 484,703
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%
– #6 most common country of origin

#10. Scotland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 3,878
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.79%
– Percent of total state population: 0.12%
National
– Number of residents: 234,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%
– #11 most common country of origin

#11. Poland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 3,680
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.70%
– Percent of total state population: 0.12%
National
– Number of residents: 383,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%
– #8 most common country of origin

#12. Bohemia

Missouri
– Number of residents: 3,453
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.60%
– Percent of total state population: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 156,999
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
– #12 most common country of origin

#13. France

Missouri
– Number of residents: 3,288
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.52%
– Percent of total state population: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 104,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #18 most common country of origin

#14. Wales

Missouri
– Number of residents: 1,613
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.75%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 93,744
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%
– #20 most common country of origin

#15. Denmark

Missouri
– Number of residents: 1,510
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.70%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 154,616
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%
– #13 most common country of origin

#16. Hungary

Missouri
– Number of residents: 902
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.42%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 145,815
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%
– #14 most common country of origin

#17. Belgium

Missouri
– Number of residents: 864
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.40%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 29,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%
– #24 most common country of origin

#18. Holland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 812
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.38%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 105,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #17 most common country of origin

#19. Norway

Missouri
– Number of residents: 530
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.24%
– Percent of total state population: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 338,426
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%
– #9 most common country of origin

#20. China

Missouri
– Number of residents: 442
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 106,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%
– #16 most common country of origin

#21. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

Missouri
– Number of residents: 339
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 11,928
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #27 most common country of origin

#22. Born at Sea

Missouri
– Number of residents: 330
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.15%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 8,310
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #32 most common country of origin

#23. Mexico

Missouri
– Number of residents: 162
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 103,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
– #19 most common country of origin

#24. Australia

Missouri
– Number of residents: 144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #34 most common country of origin

#25. South America

Missouri
– Number of residents: 123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 4,814
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– #35 most common country of origin

#26. Roumania

Missouri
– Number of residents: 115
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 15,043
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #25 most common country of origin

#27. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)

Missouri
– Number of residents: 101
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 14,468
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #26 most common country of origin

#28. Central America

Missouri
– Number of residents: 99
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 3,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– #36 most common country of origin

#29. Turkey

Missouri
– Number of residents: 88
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 9,949
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #30 most common country of origin

#30. Europe (not otherwise specified)

Missouri
– Number of residents: 76
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #41 most common country of origin

#31. Greece

Missouri
– Number of residents: 66
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 8,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #31 most common country of origin

#32. Finland

Missouri
– Number of residents: 65
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 63,440
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%
– #22 most common country of origin

#33. Other Countries

Missouri
– Number of residents: 63
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,587
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #39 most common country of origin

#34. Spain

Missouri
– Number of residents: 61
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,284
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #33 most common country of origin

#35. Cuba

Missouri
– Number of residents: 47
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 11,159
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #28 most common country of origin

#36. Africa

Missouri
– Number of residents: 39
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,577
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #40 most common country of origin

#37. India

Missouri
– Number of residents: 33
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,069
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #42 most common country of origin

#38. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)

Missouri
– Number of residents: 25
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #38 most common country of origin

#39. Portugal

Missouri
– Number of residents: 16
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 37,144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– #23 most common country of origin

#40. Luxemburg

Missouri
– Number of residents: 12
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 3,049
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #37 most common country of origin

#41. Japan

Missouri
– Number of residents: 11
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 81,590
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%
– #21 most common country of origin

#42. Atlantic Islands

Missouri
– Number of residents: 10
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 10,955
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #29 most common country of origin

