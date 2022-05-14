Ragins repeats as state champion; relay finishes second

William “Bill” Jay Holder, 88, of Macon, passed away, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Hart’s Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverends Jason Dillard and John Haney officiating. The family greeted friends one hour prior to the service. Burial was held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville following the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, 116 Jefferson St, Gray, GA 31032 or Al Sihah Shrine Center, P.O. Box 3147, Macon, GA 31205-3147.
