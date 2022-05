HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — It's become a more significant issue for residents in Eastern Ohio in recent years, as ticks and Lyme Disease cases have been on the rise. As the weather turns warmer, you might be starting to head outside for a hike in the woods or even playing out in the backyard and with that being said, health officials are saying you should be more aware for ticks than usual.

HARRISON COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO