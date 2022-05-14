ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Obituary for Jerry Ronald Davis

theportlandbeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Ronald Davis, age 78, was born to Roland and Eleanor (Foster) Davis in Lansing, Michigan on February 16, 1944. He passed away on May 9, 2022. Jerry was a very active person. He worked for GM for over 25 years, giving them his best. He endured over half a lifetime...

www.theportlandbeacon.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

