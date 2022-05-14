Obituary for Jerry Ronald Davis

Peggy Joyce Glenn, age 87, of Stockbridge, MI, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Chelsea Retirement Community from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Peggy was born in Munith, MI on August 10, 1934, the daughter of Lacerne and Eva (Collier) Dixon. Peggy had lived in the Stockbridge and Munith area her entire life. She was a member of the Stockbridge Garden Club and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Stockbridge. She loved cooking, sewing, and entertaining. She and her husband roller skated for pleasure and in competition. Peg also played bridge in different clubs over the years. She took much pride in her painting and enjoyed showing in art shows.

STOCKBRIDGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO