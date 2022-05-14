ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Portland Girls Soccer wins CAAC White League title

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Girls Varsity Soccer has been very busy playing a total of four games over the last week. The Raiders traveled to Eaton Rapids on Tuesday for their final CAAC White Division match up and a chance to secure the league...

Raider Baseball with the sweep over Grand Ledge on Senior Night

On Monday, Portland hosted Grand Ledge for a varsity baseball double header. Both teams were strong on the mound Monday, but the Raiders lead The way over Grand Ledge with a 3-1 win. Trent Trierweiler went the distance with a victory on the pitcher's mound. The righty surrendered one run on five hits over seven innings, striking out seven. The Raiders fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run for for Portland.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Shamrock Softball sweeps Potterville

Game 1: 11-1 Natalee Teachworth pitched a fantastic 5 inning game. She pitched 52 strikes and had 6 strikeouts this evening. From the plate, Carly Scheurer went 3/4 with two doubles and an RBI, Rylee Scheurer went 2/4 but had a triple and home run and 4 RBIS, Emma Honsowitz went 2/3 with a double, Natalee Teachworth went 2/3, and Lydia Meredith had a double and 2 RBIs.
POTTERVILLE, MI
2022 Summer Theatre Registration is Open!

The Portland Civic Players are gearing up for this year's Summer Theatre Program! All students entering grades 4-12 are invited to join. No theatre experience is required. This is a unique six-week program offering a fun way for participants to gain theatre experience, guided by three experienced and dedicated directors. The program integrates theatre games, improvisation, and exercises into a rehearsal process culminating in three full-length plays. The program this year runs from June 20-July 31, Monday-Friday, with performances July 27-31.
PORTLAND, MI
The Hotel Divine: 1881-1975

This hotel was a Portland landmark and was very popular. I have heard stories about this hotel my entire life. People would come from the local area, as well as the entire region. Arriving originally on horse and buggies, train, and bus and auto later on. Many conventions were held there throughout the years, with people traveling from as far away as Chicago, Traverse City and Detroit.
PORTLAND, MI
Obituary for Nellie Marie (Click) Canterbury

On the evening of May 11, 2022, Nellie Marie (Click) Canterbury left this world, at the age of 92, surrounded by her loved ones. Nellie was born April 24, 1930, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She moved to Michigan in the early 1950’s and married John Canterbury in 1955. John worked at Fisher Body while Nellie helped raise her niece and nephew. Nellie was known for her beautiful quilts and her love of all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and an active member at the Rebecca Lodge and the Red Hat Society. She loved to travel, put together puzzles and spend time with her family. She helped raise several of her great-grandchildren in addition to her great-niece and her great-nephew. Nellie was proceeded in death by her father, Cecil Click, her mother, Dora Bailey, her brother Ken Click, and her sisters Rosalie Click and Roma (Weldon) Brown. She left behind her daughter, Kathy (Steve) Gilbert and son, Ron (Pam) Canterbury, grandchildren, Gail Tischer, Jodi (Brad) Newell, John (Kristina) Canterbury and Angela (Dean) Keehn, many great-grandchildren and one-great-great granddaughter, along with her half-siblings - Barbara Dimit, Linda Berry, Ted (Joann) Click, Kathy McBride, Chris DeLane and sister-in-law, Virginia Click. Nellie’s final resting place will be next to her husband, John, at Portland Cemetery. Due to Nellie’s wishes, a private graveside burial of her ashes will take place at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
PORTLAND, MI
The Grand River Conservation Club

Portland’s Conservation Club was established in 1943 with twenty-nine original members. Today that figure has grown to over 100 people. Jon Shattuck is currently serving the club as vice-president. “We’re a community service organization as well as a conservation-based club,” said Shattuck. “We’re here to serve the locale as...
PORTLAND, MI
College Student’s Business Plan Wins Entrepreneur Grant

Lots of college students have plans for the future. Not many have a business plan and even fewer make that plan come to fruition. Portland native Hannah Gruber is one of those few. Gruber, a 2019 grad of Portland High School is currently a junior at Michigan State University majoring...
PORTLAND, MI
Patrick Duff to speak on American Civil War

The public is invited to the May 24th Portland Area Historical Society Meeting where attorney Patrick Duff will take a "Look Back 160 years to the American Civil War". The PAHS monthly meeting will occur May 24th at 6:30 at the Senior Center, 144 Kent Street.
PORTLAND, MI

