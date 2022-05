This is possibly one of the worst and saddest stories I’ve seen in a long time. It’s always very disturbing to see animals treated badly, but unfortunately, it happens. Authorities recently found a puppy in a trash can at a Michigan park. How heartless can people be? I’m glad authorities found the pup and rescued it, but that doesn’t make this story much better. I can’t wrap my head around the idea that someone would abandon their puppy this way.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO