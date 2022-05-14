Mark Brooks signs with CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

On the evening of May 11, 2022, Nellie Marie (Click) Canterbury left this world, at the age of 92, surrounded by her loved ones. Nellie was born April 24, 1930, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She moved to Michigan in the early 1950’s and married John Canterbury in 1955. John worked at Fisher Body while Nellie helped raise her niece and nephew. Nellie was known for her beautiful quilts and her love of all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and an active member at the Rebecca Lodge and the Red Hat Society. She loved to travel, put together puzzles and spend time with her family. She helped raise several of her great-grandchildren in addition to her great-niece and her great-nephew. Nellie was proceeded in death by her father, Cecil Click, her mother, Dora Bailey, her brother Ken Click, and her sisters Rosalie Click and Roma (Weldon) Brown. She left behind her daughter, Kathy (Steve) Gilbert and son, Ron (Pam) Canterbury, grandchildren, Gail Tischer, Jodi (Brad) Newell, John (Kristina) Canterbury and Angela (Dean) Keehn, many great-grandchildren and one-great-great granddaughter, along with her half-siblings - Barbara Dimit, Linda Berry, Ted (Joann) Click, Kathy McBride, Chris DeLane and sister-in-law, Virginia Click. Nellie’s final resting place will be next to her husband, John, at Portland Cemetery. Due to Nellie’s wishes, a private graveside burial of her ashes will take place at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

