Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands
(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of very thin metal strands, which may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bags.
Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The recall was issued after the company received reports from consumers, notifying them of the potential hazard. No illnesses related to the products have been reported.
The same gummies were distributed in Canada and Mexico, according to a recall alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The specific information for the recalled products is listed in the table below.
Item NumberPicturesDescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)
10188298See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818
00022000284648
10188301See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384134,135, 137-142
10220865See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291136, 139
10081699
10195012See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446
10022000244502136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
10195000
10195014
10095001See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363139 – 218
10229823
10230187See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325
00022000287434139 – 218
10224070
10228325
10229830See image belowSKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387138 – 218
10229825
10230290See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349
00022000287441138 – 218
10240169
10242246
10240168See image belowSKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735204 – 218
Consumers who may have purchased the recalled gummies are encouraged to check the packages’ UPC and manufacturing codes to determine if their products are affected. Recalled items should be thrown away.
More information, including photos of the recalled products, is available at the FDA’s website.
