Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands

(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of very thin metal strands, which may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bags.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The recall was issued after the company received reports from consumers, notifying them of the potential hazard. No illnesses related to the products have been reported.

The same gummies were distributed in Canada and Mexico, according to a recall alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The specific information for the recalled products is listed in the table below.

Item NumberPicturesDescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)

10188298See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140

10195414

10220867See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818

00022000284648

10188301See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142

10195413

10220796

10195750See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801

00022000284617

10022000259384134,135, 137-142

10220865See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139

10222236

10136761

10222238See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277

10019000083422

10022000285291136, 139

10081699

10195012See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446

10022000244502136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152

10195000

10195014

10095001See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058

10022000244533

00019000170491132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201

10224068

10228324

10229828See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956

00022000286727

10022000287363139 – 218

10229823

10230187See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325

00022000287434139 – 218

10224070

10228325

10229830See image belowSKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970

00022000286734

10022000287387138 – 218

10229825

10230290See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349

00022000287441138 – 218

10240169

10242246

10240168See image belowSKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749

00022000291073

00022000289735204 – 218

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled gummies are encouraged to check the packages’ UPC and manufacturing codes to determine if their products are affected. Recalled items should be thrown away.

More information, including photos of the recalled products, is available at the FDA’s website.