ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands

By Nexstar Media Wire, Delaney Keppner
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KbpJ_0feQHNrw00

(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of very thin metal strands, which may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bags.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The recall was issued after the company received reports from consumers, notifying them of the potential hazard. No illnesses related to the products have been reported.

The same gummies were distributed in Canada and Mexico, according to a recall alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The specific information for the recalled products is listed in the table below.

Item NumberPicturesDescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)

10188298See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140

10195414

10220867See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818

00022000284648

10188301See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142

10195413

10220796

10195750See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801

00022000284617

10022000259384134,135, 137-142

10220865See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139

10222236

10136761

10222238See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277

10019000083422

10022000285291136, 139

10081699

10195012See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446

10022000244502136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152

10195000

10195014

10095001See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058

10022000244533

00019000170491132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201

10224068

10228324

10229828See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956

00022000286727

10022000287363139 – 218

10229823

10230187See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325

00022000287434139 – 218

10224070

10228325

10229830See image belowSKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970

00022000286734

10022000287387138 – 218

10229825

10230290See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349

00022000287441138 – 218

10240169

10242246

10240168See image belowSKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749

00022000291073

00022000289735204 – 218

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled gummies are encouraged to check the packages’ UPC and manufacturing codes to determine if their products are affected. Recalled items should be thrown away.

More information, including photos of the recalled products, is available at the FDA’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

19-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Savannah, police announced Tuesday. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 28 in the late afternoon, officers responded to the 400 block of McKenzie Place where they […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in deadly Savannah stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death Tuesday morning in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street. Police said James Miller, 51 was suffering serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Savers#Strands#Starburst#Mars#Food Drink#Savers
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WSAV News 3

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer’s execution

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

New video sheds light on confrontation between alderwoman, mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following a contentious exchange during last Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, body cam video from the mayor’s security officer shows Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter confronting Mayor Van Johnson after the meeting, in the city hall rotunda. In the video, you see Gibson-Carter approach the mayor twice. There’s no audio during the first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy